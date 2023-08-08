College students with disabilities are more food insecure

From NH Agricultural Esperiment Station: New England is one of the least food insecure regions in the United States, with New Hampshire consistently ranking among the most food secure. However, averages can obscure significant variability that can occur among different demographic and socioeconomic groups, such as college students, who experience higher-than-national-average rates of food insecurity. NHAES scientist Jesse Stabile Morrell and her co-authors are shedding light on the extent of food insecurity among college students with a disability and the detrimental effects on academic and health implications.

Article from UNH Today is here.