Biocontrol won’t keep our mature ash from dying but they might help the next generation regrow

NHPR took a look at the wasp being released in New Hampshire and elsewhere to attack the emerald ash borer, which is in the process of basically wiping out a couple of species of ash from North America. As with all biocontrols, the wasps can kill off the pest but may reduce it to manageable levels.
Although the wasps may not be able to save many of the state’s mature ash trees, Davidson said there’s still hope for their place in our forests. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to keep some trees around and that at some point generations into the future, those trees that survive will be able to grow into healthy, mature, reproducing trees and repopulate future generations of ash.”