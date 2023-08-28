N.H. patents through Aug. 27

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 27.

***

Cell Culture Vessels With Stabilizer Devices

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11732227 B2, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by three inventors William Joseph Lacey, North Andover, Massachusetts; Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine; and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cell culture vessels with stabilizer devices.”

***

Autonomous Caching for Views

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11734308 B2, initially filed March 19, 2020) developed by four inventors Matthew Dombroski, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Anne Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ekrem S.C. Soylemez, Lexington, Massachusetts; and James Hartsing, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous caching for views.”

***

Security Robot

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0996485 S1, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by eight inventors Sooshin Choi, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Justin M. Whitney, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Finnegan, Pembroke, New Hampshire; and Spencer Trafton, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Security robot.”

***

Cancer Immunotherapy Using Virus Particles

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11730803 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Nicole F. Steinmetz, Cleveland, Ohio; Amy M. Wen, Cleveland, Ohio; Steven Fiering, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Patrick H. Lizotte, Cleveland, Ohio, for “Cancer immunotherapy using virus particles.”

***

Mounting and Retention Assembly for Suppressors

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11732989 B2, initially filed May 7, 2021) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, and Lindsay Lee Bunch, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Mounting and retention assembly for suppressors.”

***

High Speed Electronic System With Midboard Cable Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11735852 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2020) developed by three inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Dover, New Hampshire; Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; and Eric Leo, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “High speed electronic system with midboard cable connector.”

***

Content Analysis and Context Summary Generation

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11734327 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by four inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida; Liam S. Harpur, Dublin, Ireland; and Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Content analysis and context summary generation.”

***

Rapid Diagnostic Test for Lamp

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11732315 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2022) developed by fourteen inventors Nathan Tanner, West Newbury, Massachusetts; Yinhua Zhang, North Reading, Massachusetts; Eric Hunt, Danvers, Massachusetts; Gregory Patton, Peabody, Massachusetts; Guoping Ren, Danvers, Massachusetts; Zhiru Li, Lexington, Massachusetts; Andrew Barry, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Nicole Nichols, Reading, Massachusetts; Catherine B. Poole, Medford, Massachusetts; Harriet M. Strimpel, Manchester, Massachusetts; Ivan R. Correa, Jr., Hamilton, Massachusetts; Clotilde Carlow, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Esta Slayton, Epping, New Hampshire; and Thomas C. Evans, Jr., Topsfield, Massachusetts, for “Rapid diagnostic test for lamp.”

***

Thermal Barrier Material for a Rechargeable Electrical Energy Storage System

Eight inventors Mitchell T. Huang, Austin, Texas; Kerstin C. Rosen, Cologne, Germany; Claus H. G. Middendorf, Neuss, Germany; Christoph Kuesters, Korschenbroich, Germany; Jan Thomas Krapp, Dusseldorf, Germany; Donald A. Gagnon, Franklin, New Hampshire; Amy Douglass, Austin, Texas; and Robert H. Turpin, Hill, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11735332 B2, initially filed July 31, 2020) for “Thermal barrier material for a rechargeable electrical energy storage system.”

***

Thermally Conductive Polymer Compositions Containing Carbon Black

CABOT CORPORATION, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11732174 B2, initially filed May 2, 2022) developed by nine inventors Federico Villalpando-Paez, San Francisco, California; George D. Eid, Nashua, New Hampshire; Alyson M. Christopher, San Jose, California; Mark J. Hampden-Smith, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Santiague Pierre, Liege, Belgium; Alain Thielen, Thimister, Belgium; Limeng Chen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Agathagelos Kyrlidis, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Bruce E. MacKay, Framingham, Massachusetts, for “Thermally conductive polymer compositions containing carbon black.”

***

Computer Mouse

CONTOUR DESIGN NORDIC A/S, Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0996433 S1, initially filed Dec. 3, 2021) developed by Joseph Sattler, Beverly, Massachusetts, and Andrew David Morgan, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Computer mouse.”

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Adaptive Logging of Cyber Threat Incidents

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11736440 B2, initially filed Dec. 5, 2022) developed by seven inventors John Fenton, Ashburn, Virginia; Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Richard Goodwin, York, Maine; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient adaptive logging of cyber threat incidents.”

***

Light Field Processor System

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733542 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by five inventors John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire; and Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Light field processor system.”

***

Realtime Electronic Countermeasure Optimization

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733349 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2020) developed by four inventors Scott A Kuzdeba, Hollis, New Hampshire; Brandon P. Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Peter J. Kajenski, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Daniel Massar, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Realtime electronic countermeasure optimization.”

***

Role-Template-Based Batch Management of Tenant-Specific Roles and Rights in a Computing System

VMWARE, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11736486 B2, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by three inventors John Kilroy, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Bradley R. Neighbors, Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Stephen Evanchik, Danvers, Massachusetts, for “Role-template-based batch management of tenant-specific roles and rights in a computing system.”

***

Cyber Security Platform and Method

BEDROCK AUTOMATION PLATFORMS INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11736497 B1, initially filed March 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Albert Rooyakkers, Sunnyvale, California; Samuel Galpin, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Christopher Harlow, Millis, Massachusetts, for “Cyber security platform and method.”

***

Microbiological Growth Media and Methods of Using the Same

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11732237 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2020) developed by three inventors Kate Shara, Nashua, New Hampshire; Julie Schwedock, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Sommer Vogel, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Microbiological growth media and methods of using the same.”

***

Chromatic Correlation Interferometry Direction Finding

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733367 B1, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire; David P. Charette, Hudson, New Hampshire; Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; and Court E. Rossman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Chromatic correlation interferometry direction finding.”

***

Rugged Integrated Helmet Vision System

GALVION LTD., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733528 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Christopher Moore, Rye, New Hampshire; Ed Hall, Starksboro, Vermont; Mathew Reichl, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Pascal Tremblay, Montreal, Canada, for “Rugged integrated helmet vision system.”

***

Athermalized Infrared Telephoto Camera Lens for Tracking Cameras

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733497 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by three inventors Kevin W. Peters, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Gerard J. Pelletier, Amherst, New Hampshire; and David E. Thompson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Athermalized infrared telephoto camera lens for tracking cameras.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Detecting Air in a Fluid Line Using Active Rectification

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733208 B2, initially filed Aug. 27, 2020) developed by Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, for “System, method, and apparatus for detecting air in a fluid line using active rectification.”

***

Surgeon Head-Mounted Display Apparatuses

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11734901 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2021) developed by eleven inventors Kenneth Milton Jones, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; John Popoolapade, Arlington, Virginia; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Thierry Lemoine, St. Germain du Corbeis, France; Christian Jutteau, Orgeval, France; Christophe Bruzy, Cergy, France; Yannick James, Cergy, France; Joachim Laguarda, Cergy, France; Dong-Mei Pei Xing, Cergy, France; Sebastien Gorges, St. Jean de Moirans, France; and Paul Michael Yarin, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Surgeon head-mounted display apparatuses.”

***

Visual Engagement Using Automatically Dynamically Selected Visualization Mediums

GLANCE NETWORKS, INC., Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11736611 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Edward F. Hardebeck, Brookline, Massachusetts; Deborah Mendez, Arlington, Massachusetts; Richard L. Baker, Belmont, Massachusetts; and Tom Martin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Visual engagement using automatically dynamically selected visualization mediums.”

***

Dual Drive Link Conveyors and Methods for Chordal Compensation

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11731836 B1, initially filed July 11, 2022) developed by seven inventors Christopher Luigi Zannella, Peabody, Massachusetts; Donald William Loughlin, Natick, Massachusetts; Gregory Scott Geihsler, Roswell, Georgia; Colin Grant Dickerson, Derry, New Hampshire; Sven Leonard Swanson, Erie, Pennsylvania; Michael Buckholtz, Erie, Pennsylvania; and Kevin Michael Cedzo, Fairview, Pennsylvania, for “Dual drive link conveyors and methods for chordal compensation.”

***

Haptic Feedback for Ultrasound Image Acquisition

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11730447 B2, initially filed July 29, 2021) developed by Robert Joseph Schneider, Windham, New Hampshire, and Vijay Parthasarathy, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Haptic feedback for ultrasound image acquisition.”

***

Compact Computational Spectrometer Using Solid Wedged Low Finesse Etalon

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733094 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by three inventors Shawn Redmond, Concord, Massachusetts; Patrick Hassett, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Salvatore Di Cecca, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Compact computational spectrometer using solid wedged low finesse etalon.”

***

Augmented Reality Display System for Evaluation and Modification of Neurological Conditions, Including Visual Processing and Perception Conditions

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11734896 B2, initially filed June 28, 2021) developed by six inventors Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California; Stephen Vincent Mangiat, San Francisco, California; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; and Adam Carl Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Augmented reality display system for evaluation and modification of neurological conditions, including visual processing and perception conditions.”

***

Multi-Sensory Content Authorship Aid

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11734371 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida; and Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Multi-sensory content authorship aid.”

***

Dynamic Support Apparatus and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11730613 B2, initially filed July 31, 2020) developed by three inventors Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; David E. Altobelli, Hollis, New Hampshire; and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic support apparatus and system.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Fault-Proof Collection of Imagery for Underwater Survey

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11733041 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2021) developed by Yuri Rzhanov, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for fault-proof collection of imagery for underwater survey.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Conversion of a Pneumatic Actuator to an Electric Power Platform

Two inventors, Robert Connal, Derry, New Hampshire, and Scott Frash, Georgetown, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11732733 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2022) for “Method and apparatus for conversion of a pneumatic actuator to an electric power platform.”

***

Latency Reduction for Kernel Same Page Merging

RED HAT, INC., Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11734182 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by Michael Tsirkin, Westford, Massachusetts, and Karen Lee Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Latency reduction for kernel same page merging.”