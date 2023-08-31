$100 NH surcharge on electric vehicles seems … OK?

In a rational world, we would pay for road construction and upkeep by charging cars, trucks and motorcycles on a per-mile basis with a weight multiplier, thus reflecting the actual usage and damage that we do. It could also include a small set fee to reflect the fact that we depend on roads existing even when we don’t use them.

But the world is far from rational so we use gasoline tax. Electric vehicles, of course, don’t pay that tax which freaks out the ICE drivers. Several states are instituting annual fees on EVs to “make up” for that loss. New Hampshire has just started a $100 annual surcharge for EVs and $50 on plug-in hybrids during annual registration.

That feels like a reasonable amount, I guess, but I don’t really know.

Here’s an analysis from CleanTechnica based on Texas’ outrageous EV fees ($400 onetime and $200 a year) – they and Consumer Reports estimated that between $35 and $120 a year is OK, depending on your assumptions.