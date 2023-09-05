N.H. patents through Sept. 3

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 2.

***

Adaptive Angle Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11740070 B1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Octavio H. Alpago, Cludad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Adaptive angle sensor.”

***

Devices, Systems and Methods for Treating Multiple Medical Devices Having Passageways With Ozone Gas

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738105 B2, initially filed Nov. 14, 2018) developed by three inventors Michael U. Schmidt, Franklin, Massachusetts; William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts; and Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “Devices, systems and methods for treating multiple medical devices having passageways with ozone gas.”

***

Multi-Core Processing and Memory Arrangement

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11741043 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by Elijah F. W. Bowen, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Richard H. Granger, Jr., Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Multi-core processing and memory arrangement.”

***

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738139 B2, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

***

Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0996792 S1, initially filed April 8, 2021) developed by William John Martinez, New Castle, New Hampshire, for “Footwear.”

***

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738989 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by four inventors John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Michael J. Goulet, Weare, New Hampshire; and Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

***

Inflatable Structure Deployment

LTAG SYSTEMS, LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738849 B1, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Inflatable structure deployment.”

***

Fluid Line Autoconnect Apparatus and Methods for Medical Treatment System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738130 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2022) developed by seven inventors Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; David J. Hibbard, Bedford, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Matthew J. Finch, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Fluid line autoconnect apparatus and methods for medical treatment system.”

***

Distributed Sensing System for Network Cable Systems

MARMON UTILITY LLC, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11740154 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2021) developed by three inventors Rick Williamson, Bass River, Canada; Michael P. Norton, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Sergio Arellano, Collierville, Tennessee, for “Distributed sensing system for network cable systems.”

***

Flow Meier Having a Valve

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738143 B2, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Flow meier having a valve.”

***

Coupling Gasket With Multiple Sealing Surfaces

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11739869 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by Joseph William Beagen, Jr., North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Coupling gasket with multiple sealing surfaces.”

***

Congestion and Overload Reduction

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11743763 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by four inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Congestion and overload reduction.”

***

System of Converging Plasma Pistons

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11744002 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2018) developed by James J. Connell, Durham, New Hampshire, for “System of converging plasma pistons.”

***

Marine Fender

AUCTORITAS, INC., Madbury, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738834 B2, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by John C. Norling, Madbury, New Hampshire, for “Marine fender.”

***

Apparatus for Spring Centered Caster Wheel

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738596 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2020) developed by Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for spring centered caster wheel.”

***

Radio Frequency/Orthogonal Interferometry Projectile Flight Management to Terminal Guidance With Electro-Optical Handoff

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11740055 B1, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by three inventors Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Ira B. Ekhaus, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, for “Radio frequency/orthogonal interferometry projectile flight management to terminal guidance with electro-optical handoff.”

***

Apparatus for Electronic Cooling on an Autonomous Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11744051 B2, initially filed Jan. 6, 2022) developed by Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for electronic cooling on an autonomous device.”

***

Secure Software Update in a Wireless Mesh Radio Network Using Peer-To-Peer File Sharing

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11743713 B2, initially filed May 18, 2021) developed by Daniel P. Donahue, Methuen, Massachusetts, and Robert Getschmann, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Secure software update in a wireless mesh radio network using peer-to-peer file sharing.”

***

Sounding Signals for Sub-Meter Base Station Localization

PHASORLAB, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11743846 B2, initially filed May 18, 2021) developed by six inventors Ramesh Annavajjala, Nashua, New Hampshire; Efi Dror, Kadima-Zoran, Israel; Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Joshua C. Park, Billerica, Massachusetts; Soumendra Nanda, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for “Sounding signals for sub-meter base station localization.”

***

Security Robot

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0997222 S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by eight inventors Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Justin M. Whitney, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Finnegan, Pembroke, New Hampshire; Sooshin Choi, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Spencer Trafton, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Security robot.”

***

***

System and Method for DNS Misuse Detection

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11743301 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire; Sean O’Hara, Saline, Michigan; and Edmund J. Gurney, III, Canton, Michigan, for “System and method for DNS misuse detection.”

***

***

High Pressure Compressor Seal-Ring With Improved Wear Resistance

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11739842 B2, initially filed July 2, 2021) developed by Pantcho P. Stoyanov, West Hartford, Connecticut, and Kelly M. Harrington, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “High pressure compressor seal-ring with improved wear resistance.”

***

Most Probable Cause Determination for Telecommunication Events

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11743132 B2, initially filed July 12, 2019) developed by four inventors Charles W. Boyle, Upton, Massachusetts; Sreenivas NVR Kaki, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nizar K. Purayil, Bangalore, India; and Vsevolod V. Ostapenko, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for “Most probable cause determination for telecommunication events.”

***

High Density, High Speed Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11742601 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2022) developed by four inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; and John Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “High density, high speed electrical connector.”

***

Sandbox Environment for Document Preview and Analysis

SOPHOS LIMITED, Abingdon, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11741222 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2020) developed by six inventors Ross McKerchar, Bristol, United Kingdom; John Edward Tyrone Shaw, Oxford, United Kingdom; Andrew J. Thomas, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom; Russell Humphries, Surrey, United Kingdom; Kenneth D. Ray, Seattle, Washington; and Daniel Salvatore Schiappa, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Sandbox environment for document preview and analysis.”

***

Modular Robot

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11737632 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by eight inventors Chikyung Won, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Scott Thomas Burnett, Windham, New Hampshire; Stephen A. Hickey, Somerville, Massachusetts; Deepak Ramesh Kapoor, Cupertino, California; Zivthan A. Dubrovsky, Waltham, Massachusetts; Selma Svendsen, Andover, Massachusetts; Robert Rizzari, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Paul E. Sandin, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Modular robot.”

***

***

System and Method for a Graphical User Interface That Provides Improved Control and Visualization for an Ablation Procedure

AVENT, INC., Alpharetta, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11737819 B2, initially filed May 20, 2019) developed by eight inventors Joseph A. Cesa, Franklin, Massachusetts; Lisa M. McGregor, Camblee, Georgia; Jennifer J. Barrett, Alpharetta, Georgia; Tyler W. Crone, Atlanta, Georgia; Lee W. Rhein, Hollywood, Florida; Christopher W. Thurrott, Townsend, Massachusetts; Morgan Rudolph, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Scott Woodruff, Chicago, Illinois, for “System and method for a graphical user interface that provides improved control and visualization for an ablation procedure.”

***

Material Dispense Tips and Methods for Forming the Same

DL TECHNOLOGY, LLC., Haverhill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11738364 B1, initially filed July 19, 2022) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Material dispense tips and methods for forming the same.”