Feral board in Vermont probably escaped from NH hunting park (what a surprise)

A male feral swine is captured by a game camera in Vermont's White River Valley this summer and was later shot. It is suspected to have escaped from Corbin Park, a private game preserve in New Hampshire's Sullivan County. (USDA photograph)

I’m long thought it’s crazy that New Hampshire allows a big, private hunting preserve to have loose wild boars, which are an incredibly destructive menace. It’s like allowing somebody to have a zebra mussel farm in Lake Winnipesaukee with assurances that they won’t escape. That’s why I titled this 2020 piece “New Hampshire has its own source for a feral swine bomb.”

One of the boars was just shot in Vermont. It was a long way from Corbin Park, but that’s still the likely source, reports the Valley News. Stupid.