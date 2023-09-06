Social media tourist swarm forces idyllic Vermont farm to block them

VTDigger reports that the road to sleepy Hollow Farm, the ultimate Vermont photo site, will be closed during leaf-peeping because Tiktok etc. has increased the tourist flow to unmanageable levels. Full story is here.
Last year, in an attempt to address traffic woes, (town of) Pomfret experimented with making Cloudland Road one-way only during peak foliage. But that failed to alleviate concerns, Peters said, and cars continued to park haphazardly along the narrow road, blocking driveways and thru-traffic in the process. Despite no-trespassing signs, visitors regularly strolled onto private property, officials have said.
So this year, Pomfret and Woodstock agreed to close Cloudland Road and Barber Hill Road around Sleepy Hollow Farm from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15, with exceptions for locals, agricultural infrastructure and emergency vehicles.