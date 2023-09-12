Cheaper rents help bring biotech to Keene

An interesting Dutch biotech firm is looking to set up in Keene for clinical trials of a bacterial-detection system for diseases, reports the Keene Sentinel.
What brought them to southwest N.H., not exactly a biotech hotbed? Space and expertise at Keene State University was part of it, but money (of course) is all important:
Detact chose Keene to launch Viper as the home for its bacterial detection lab per suggestion from Garcia, a Keene State alumna, who said rent prices in existing biotech spaces like Cambridge, Mass., were “astronomical.”