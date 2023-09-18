Squam Lake is pristine. Shame about all those chemicals

Data collected from dozens of nonviable loon eggs points to high levels of “forever chemicals” and other similar contaminants in Squam Lake, which has been lauded for its pristine water quality, reports the Laconia daily Sun (article here)

The lovely lake that inspired On Golden Pond has some DDT (which I wrote about 6 years ago) and some PCBs and, of course, PFAS, the chemicals useful in making things water resistant that are so prevalent they can be found in rainwater. It’s at the less-toxic end of the toxic stew that we’ve turned an awful lot of the planet into, although it’s a much prettier mess than most.