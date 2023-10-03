Electric aircraft manufacturing plant opens in Vermont

It’s kind of irritating how all the big manufacturing facilities spurred by the IRA and other green legislation are happening down south, where the anti-greenies are rampant. Cheap labor and cheap land prevail over politics.

So it’s nice that a company which hopes to make electric aircraft has opened a manufacturing plant in South Burlington, Vt., which is about as green as it gets.

Seven Days story is here. A snippet: