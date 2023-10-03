N.H. patents through Oct. 1

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 1.

***

Packaged Current Sensor Integrated Circuit

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11768229 B2, initially filed March 10, 2022) developed by three inventors Bradley Boden, Manchester, New Hampshire; Rishikesh Nikam, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Packaged current sensor integrated circuit.”

***

Flexible Tubing Occlusion Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11766554 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Brett A. Rudolf, Hooksett, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; and Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Flexible tubing occlusion assembly.”

***

Cover and Locking Member for Electrical Devices

BURNDY LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11769967 B2, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by three inventors Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Michael Anthony Bucciero, Pennsauken, New Jersey; and Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey, for “Cover and locking member for electrical devices.”

***

Determining a Temperature of a Pixel Array by Measuring Voltage of a Pixel

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770632 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by Joseph James Judkins, III, Sugar Land, Texas, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Determining a temperature of a pixel array by measuring voltage of a pixel.”

***

Commonly Controlled Buck-Boost Converter

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770072 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2021) developed by Michele Suraci, Turate, Italy, and Giorgio Oddone, Aosta, Italy, for “Commonly controlled buck-boost converter.”

***

Electronic Circuit to Communicate Information as an Electrical Current on Two Wires Such That the Electrical Current Is Stabilized by Measuring a Voltage on a Transistor Within the Electronic Circuit

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770322 B1, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Leandro Fuentes, Caba, Argentina; Manuel Rivas, Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Electronic circuit to communicate information as an electrical current on two wires such that the electrical current is stabilized by measuring a voltage on a transistor within the electronic circuit.”

***

Current Sensor Integrated Circuit With a Dual Gauge Lead Frame

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11768230 B1, initially filed March 30, 2022) developed by three inventors Shixi Louis Liu, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Maxwell McNally, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, for “Current sensor integrated circuit with a dual gauge lead frame.”

***

Method of Repairing a Disk Stack

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LL, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11766748 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by Phillip Edwin Gardner, II, Holmdel, New Jersey, for “Method of repairing a disk stack.”

***

Packaging Water-Reactive Aluminum

LTAG SYSTEMS, LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11767137 B1, initially filed Sept. 28, 2021) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Packaging water-reactive aluminum.”

***

System and Method for Securing a Resource

NB RESEARCH LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770259 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2022) developed by Johnathan W. Brownlee, Tucson, Arizona, and Charles Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System and method for securing a resource.”

***

Knit Fastener Loop Products

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11767619 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2017) developed by four inventors Paul R. Erickson, New Boston, New Hampshire; Sihan Wang, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dale E. Turcotte, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Okan Ala, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Knit fastener loop products.”

***

Multichannel Magnetic Field Sensor With Multiplexed Signal Path

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11768259 B1, initially filed Sept. 8, 2022) developed by Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Javier Bolsinger, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for ”Multichannel magnetic field sensor with multiplexed signal path.”

***

Cost Effective Cartridge for a Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770891 B2, initially filed May 6, 2019) developed by six inventors Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire; Mahyar Esmaili, Hanover, New Hampshire; Mike Kornprobst, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brett Hansen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Garrett Quillia, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Cost effective cartridge for a plasma arc torch.”

***

Compact Hearing Aids

NANOEAR CORPORATION, INC., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770660 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael M. Moore, Miami Beach, Florida; Smruti Mirchandani, Houston, Texas; and Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, for “Compact hearing aids.”

***

Cell Culture Vessel

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11767499 B2, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by four inventors Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine; Ana Maria Del Pilar Pardo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Michael Kurt Schaefer, Gorham, Maine; and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cell culture vessel.”

***

Siloxane Mitigation for Laser Systems

PANASONIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11769986 B2, initially filed July 19, 2022) developed by four inventors Bryan Lochman, Nashville, Tennessee; Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts; Francisco Villarreal-Saucedo, Middleton, Massachusetts; and Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for ”Siloxane mitigation for laser systems.”

***

Automated Selection of DDoS Countermeasures Using Statistical Analysis

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770405 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by Steinthor Bjarnason, Fjerdingby, Norway, and Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Automated selection of DDoS countermeasures using statistical analysis.”

***

Methods and Apparatus to Start Converters Into a Pre-Biased Voltage

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11770067 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2023) developed by Stefan Wlodzimierz Wiktor, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brian Thomas Lynch, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Methods and apparatus to start converters into a pre-biased voltage.”

***

Rowing System and Method

HYDROW, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11766588 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2021) developed by seven inventors Bruce Smith, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Chris Paul, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Christopher Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire; Gerhard Pawelka, Lexington, Massachusetts; William Burke, San Francisco, California; Harald Quintus-Bosz, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Klaus Renner, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Rowing system and method.”

***

Intravascular Data Visualization and Interface Systems and Methods

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11768593 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2022) developed by four inventors Ajay Gopinath, Bedford, Massachusetts; Denis Dion, Dracut, Massachusetts; Christopher E. Griffin, Wilton, New Hampshire; and Desmond Adler, Bedford, Massachusetts, for ”Intravascular data visualization and interface systems and methods.”

***

Substrate Transport Vacuum Platform

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11769680 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2021) developed by Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Substrate transport vacuum platform.”

***

Noninvasive Blood Pressure Sensor

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., Charlottle, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11768116 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2020) developed by Richard Wade, Worthington, Ohio, and Ian Bentley, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, for “Noninvasive blood pressure sensor.”

***