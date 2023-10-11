A ‘passive house’ skycraper in Boston

An 812,000-square-foot area for offices at the Winthrop Center, a mixed-use commercial and residential building in Boston, has gotten Passive House certification, apparently the first in the U.S. Comparable buildings in Boston consume 150% more energy than Winthrop Center’s office space, according to the developer Millennium Partners.

To achieve Passive House performance, the design utilizes high-performing insulation, triple-pane windows and other construction techniques that improve airtightness and minimize thermal-energy losses. The nonprofit research organization Passive House Institute in Germany verified the building’s performance.

Canary Media story is here.

Buildings are, as you know, big energy wasters. Making them more efficient is part of the many-pronged approach needed to keep the economy going without boiling the planet.