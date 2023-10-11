Fewer homes heat with wood in the Northeast than in the South (?!?!?!)

The U.S. Energy Information Agency releases an annual estimate of what fuels households will use to heat over the coming winter. The latest estimate guesses that the number of people heating primarily with wood in the Northeast will fall 6% this year from last year, due to expected weather.

The weird thing: They expect more homes to heat with wood in the South than the Northeast: 382,000 vs. 347,000. They define Northeast as Pennsylvania and up; the South from Maryland over the Oklahoma and Texas. So there’s a lot more people in the South, but still that’s a surprise. The data is here.

The dominant heating fuel in the South is electricity; in the Northeast it’s heating oil.