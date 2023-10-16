N.H. patents through Oct. 15

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 15.

***

Crystalline Forms of Compounds for Preventing or Treating Sensory Hair Cell Death

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON, Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779573 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2018) developed by three inventors Graham Johnson, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Edwin Aret, Almere, Netherlands; and Alexei Tchesnokov, Germantown, Wisconsin, for “Crystalline forms of compounds for preventing or treating sensory hair cell death.”

***

CD38 Modulating Antibody

BLACK BELT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED, Stevenage, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780930 B2, initially filed June 8, 2018) developed by nine inventors Pascal Merchiers, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Anne Goubier, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Nina Eissler, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Simone Filosto, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Hemanta Baruah, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “CD38 modulating antibody.”

***

Web Enabled Interface for an Embedded Server

OMRON CORPORATION, Tokyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11785071 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Joseph J. Dziezanowski, Salisbury, New Hampshire; Erik S. Lewerenz, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Darren Prevost, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Matthew Van Bogart, Issaquah, Washington, for “Web enabled interface for an embedded server.”

***

Medical Devices to Limit Movement of Breast Implants

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779455 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by four inventors Skander Limem, Melrose, Massachusetts; Kristin Crescenzi, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and Simon F. Williams, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Medical devices to limit movement of breast implants.”

***

Automatic Replacement of Media Content Associated With a Real-Time Broadcast

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11785298 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2021) developed by James Martin Turner, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Automatic replacement of media content associated with a real-time broadcast.”

***

System and Method for Providing People-Based Audience Planning

MERKLE, INC., Columbia, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11783373 B2, initially filed March 12, 2021) developed by ten inventors Peter Randazzo, Port Washington, New York; John Gajewski, Dover, New Hampshire; John Lee, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Nicholas A. Illobre, New York, New York; Dionisio Espinal, Jr., New York, New York; Gerald Matthew Bavaro, Rockville Center, New York; Matthew Schultz, Carmel, New York; Michael Joyce, Glenview, Illinois; David Michael Yonchak, New London, New Hampshire; and Kelly Renee Leger, Denver, Colorado, for “System and method for providing people-based audience planning.”

***

Contextual Triggering of Assistive Functions

GOOGLE LLC, Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11782569 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by seven inventors Kristin A. Gray, San Mateo, California; Tim Wantland, Pacifica, California; Matthew Stokes, Hancock, New Hampshire; Bingying Xia, Mountain View, California; Karen Vertierra, Mountain View, California; Melissa Barnhart, Pacifica, California; and Gus Winkleman, Mountain View, California, for “Contextual triggering of assistive functions.”

***

Fire Control System

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11781834 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2021) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Fire control system.”

***

Real Time Management of Botnet Attacks

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11785042 B2, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by three inventors Sean O’Hara, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Andrew David Mortensen, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Real time management of botnet attacks.”

***

Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery From Cryo-Compression Engines With Cogeneration of Cryo-Working Fluid

An inventor from Kingston, New Hampshire, Jay Stephen Kaufman has been awarded a patent (No. US 11780312 B1, initially filed Dec. 23, 2022) for “Exhaust gas heat recovery from cryo-compression engines with cogeneration of cryo-working fluid.”

***

Routing Using Segment-Based Metrics

128 TECHNOLOGY, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11784907 B2, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by six inventors Hadriel S. Kaplan, Nashua, New Hampshire; Abilash Menon, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Patrick Timmons, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael Baj, Bedford, Massachusetts; Robert Penfield, Concord, Massachusetts; and Patrick J. MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts, for “Routing using segment-based metrics.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Energy Harvesting Using Polymeric Piezoelectric Structures

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11785856 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2018) developed by four inventors Zi Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire; John X. J. Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Lin Dong, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Zhe Xu, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for energy harvesting using polymeric piezoelectric structures.”

***

Device With Identifier

SMITHS MEDICAL ASD, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11783933 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2018) developed by Richurd Gardner, Boscawen, New Hampshire, for “Device with identifier.”

***

High Gain Detector Techniques for High Bandwidth Low Noise Phase-Locked Loops

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11784649 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2021) developed by Michael Henderson Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Robert Karl Butler, Issaquah, Washington, for “High gain detector techniques for high bandwidth low noise phase-locked loops.”

***

Debugging an Executable Control Flow Graph That Specifies Control Flow

AB INITIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11782820 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2020) developed by three inventors Joyce L. Vigneau, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Mark Staknis, Concord, Massachusetts; and Xin Li, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Debugging an executable control flow graph that specifies control flow.”

***

Surgical Knife Safety Handle Having User Operable Lock

BEAVER-VISITEC INTERNATIONAL (US), INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779368 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2021) developed by four inventors Dana Cote, Saugus, Massachusetts; Brian Rapp, Nashua, New Hampshire; Paul Karnafel, Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Xiaoyu Zhang, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, for “Surgical knife safety handle having user operable lock.”

***

Blood Treatment Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779689 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2021) developed by three inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Blood treatment systems and methods.”

***

Pumping Cassette

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779691 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Pumping cassette.”

***

Automatically Capturing Weather Data During Engineering Tests

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11782823 B2, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by Lee Thomas, Bend, Oregon, and James H. Tammaro, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Automatically capturing weather data during engineering tests.”

***

Thermoplastic Composite Panel With Corrugated Peaks and Troughs Stiffening Systems and Methods

ROHR, INC., Chula Vista, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780179 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by Jennifer Davis, La Jolla, California, and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Thermoplastic composite panel with corrugated peaks and troughs stiffening systems and methods.”

***

System and Method for Insulin Pump Medical Device Including a Slider Assembly Wherein Images on Display Allow for Highlighting and Magnifying Images

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779696 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Douglas J. Young, South Burlington, Vermont; and Matthew C. Harris, Bow, New Hampshire, for “System and method for insulin pump medical device including a slider assembly wherein images on display allow for highlighting and magnifying images.”

***

Configurable Food Trays and Modular Containers

An inventor from Pelham, New Hampshire, Micha Barnum has been awarded a patent (No. US 11779142 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2018) for “Configurable food trays and modular containers.”

***

Configuring Signal Devices in Thermal Processing Systems

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11783138 B2, initially filed July 22, 2021) developed by Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, for “Configuring signal devices in thermal processing systems.”

***

Arm Prosthetic Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779476 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2022) developed by Christopher O. Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Arm prosthetic device.”

***

Sustained Release Biodegradable Intracanalicular Inserts Comprising a Hydrogel and Cyclosporine

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779536 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) developed by five inventors Charles D. Blizzard, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rami El-Hayek, Norwood, Massachusetts; Michael Goldstein, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Peter Jarrett, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Andrew Vanslette, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Sustained release biodegradable intracanalicular inserts comprising a hydrogel and cyclosporine.”

***

Flexible Package Conveyance

SEALED AIR CORPORATION (US), Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780617 B2, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by seven inventors Thomas Orsini, Sterling, Massachusetts; Mark Garceau, Bethlehem, Connecticut; David Cenedella, Shirley, Massachusetts; Robert Simonelli, Worcester, Massachusetts; Michael Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Kyle Brown, Frisco, Texas; and John Gilbert, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “Flexible package conveyance.”

***

Dropped Packet Detection and Classification for Networked Devices

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11784937 B2, initially filed March 28, 2022) developed by six inventors Venkata Naga Chaitanya Munukutla, Nashua, New Hampshire; Raveendra Torvi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dmitry A. Shokarev, Mountain View, California; Vishnu Pavan Kumar Beeram, Ashburn, Virginia; Manikandan Musuvathi Poornachary, Bangalore, Indiana; and Shivam Vaid, Bangalore, Indiana, for “Dropped packet detection and classification for networked devices.”

***

Augmented Exploration for Big Data and Beyond

Four inventors Eugene S. Santos, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Eunice E. Santos, Champaign, Illinois; Evelyn W. Santos, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Eugene Santos, Jr., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11782929 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) for “Augmented exploration for big data and beyond.”

***

Deep Fryer Combustion Burner System

PITCO FRIALATOR, INC., Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779154 B2, initially filed May 1, 2019) developed by five inventors Steven Savage, Concord, New Hampshire; Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Michael McGinnis, Windham, New Hampshire; Charles E. Pierce, Boscawen, New Hampshire; and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Deep fryer combustion burner system.”

***

Charge Pump Stability Control

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11784561 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Guiliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Charge pump stability control.”

***

Material Processing Utilizing a Laser Having a Variable Beam Shape

PANASONIC CONNECT NORTH AMERICA, DIVISION OF PANASONIC CORPORATION OF NORTH AMERICA, Newark, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780029 B2, initially filed July 14, 2017) developed by four inventors Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts; Francisco Villarreal-Saucedo, Middleton, Massachusetts; Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts; and Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Material processing utilizing a laser having a variable beam shape.”

***

Bisamide Sarcomere Activating Compounds and Uses Thereof

CYTOKINETICS, INC., South San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780826 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2022) developed by twenty-one inventors Luke Ashcraft, San Francisco, California; Alessandro Boezio, Somerville, Massachusetts; John Butler, Somerville, Massachusetts; Aroop Chandra, South San Francisco, California; Chihyuan Chuang, Millbrae, California; Scott E. Collibee, San Carlos, California; Mikkel Debenedetto, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Vincent Dimassa, South San Francisco, California; Russell Graceffa, Hampton, New Hampshire; Justin Malinowski, Charlestown, Massachusetts; David Moebius, Westwood, Massachusetts; Bradley P. Morgan, Moraga, California; Joshua Payette, Santa Clara, California; Antonio Romero, San Mateo, California; David St. Jean, Jr., Natick, Massachusetts; Richard Vargas, Bedford, Massachusetts; John Yeoman, Medford, Massachusetts; Hanmo Zhang, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Alan Cheng, San Francisco, California; Felix Gonzalez Lopez De Turiso, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Michael Garrett Johnson, San Francisco, California, for “Bisamide sarcomere activating compounds and uses thereof.”

***

Methods of and Systems, Networks and Devices for Remotely Detecting and Monitoring the Displacement, Deflection and/or Distortion of Stationary and Mobile Systems Using GNSS-based Technologies

2KR SYSTEMS, LLC, Barrington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11782167 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2020) developed by Christopher C. Dundorf, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Patrick Melvin, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Methods of and systems, networks and devices for remotely detecting and monitoring the displacement, deflection and/or distortion of stationary and mobile systems using GNSS-based technologies.”

***

Automated Provisioning for Database Performance

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11782926 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2022) developed by six inventors Sam Idicula, Santa Clara, California; Tomas Karnagel, Zurich, Switzerland; Jian Wen, Hollis, New Hampshire; Seema Sundara, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nipun Agarwal, Saratoga, California; and Mayur Bency, Foster City, California, for “Automated provisioning for database performance.”

***

Laser Guided Tools

Two inventors, Michael Paul Rzasa, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jennifer Peterson, Pflugerville, Texas, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11784450 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) for “Laser guided tools.”

***

System and Method for Free Space Estimation

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780465 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by four inventors Raajitha Gummadi, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Christopher J. Principe, Nahant, Massachusetts, for “System and method for free space estimation.”

***

Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779703 B2, initially filed June 15, 2021) developed by ten inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for infusing fluid.”

***

Reactive Hydroxylated and Carboxylated Polymers for Use as Adhesion Promoters

SUN CHEMICAL CORPORATION, Parsippany, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11780955 B2, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by seven inventors Mark Andreas Mielke, Bedminster, New Jersey; Mathew Charles Mathew, Bloomfield, New Jersey; William P. Keaveney, Pompton Plains, New Jersey; Richard John Czarnecki, Wayne, New Jersey; William Ford Wilson, Seabrook, New Hampshire; Mark John Lindsey, Morris Plains, New Jersey; and Ralph Francis Arcurio, Bridgewater, New Jersey, for “Reactive hydroxylated and carboxylated polymers for use as adhesion promoters.”

***

Ball Valve Assembly

VICTAULIC COMPANY, Easton, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11781658 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2020) developed by four inventors Yoram Ringer, Providence, Rhode Island; Stephen J. Meyer, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; Gordon Farrell, North Conway, New Hampshire; and Fang Huang, Xi’an Shaanxi, China, for “Ball valve assembly.”

***

Resonant Coils With Integrated Capacitance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11783986 B2, initially filed Aug. 14, 2020) developed by three inventors Phyo Aung Kyaw, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Aaron Stein, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Charles R. Sullivan, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Resonant coils with integrated capacitance.”

***

Paging Optimization for VeNB

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11785579 B2, initially filed June 15, 2021) developed by five inventors Karuppasamy Kasirajan, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Rajesh Gupta, Pune, India; Anoop Gupta, Pune, India; and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Paging optimization for VeNB.”

***

Methods, Devices, and Systems for Improved Oxygenation Patient Monitoring, Mixing, and Delivery

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11779720 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2019) developed by John C. Taube, Raleigh, North Carolina, for “Methods, devices, and systems for improved oxygenation patient monitoring, mixing, and delivery.”