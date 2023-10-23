NH patents through Oct. 22

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 22.

Modular Electronic Warfare Framework for Multi-Core Execution

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11789725 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2021) developed by three inventors Charles C. Gasdick, Milford, New Hampshire; Daniel B. Harrison, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Michael F. Roske, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Modular electronic warfare framework for multi-core execution.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11787576 B2, initially filed July 28, 2021) developed by Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Investment Mold Slurry Curtain Apparatus

METAL CASTING TECHNOLOGY, INC., Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11786961 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2016) developed by four inventors Scott W. Biederman, New Boston, New Hampshire; Thomas Bonaventura, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; Patrick E. Dodd, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Joseph C. Michalik, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Investment mold slurry curtain apparatus.”

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11786651 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery system.”

C19 Scaffolds and Steroids and Methods of Use and Manufacture Thereof

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11787835 B2, initially filed Sept. 5, 2019) developed by Glenn C. Micalizio, Norwich, Vermont, for “C19 scaffolds and steroids and methods of use and manufacture thereof.”

Augmented Reality Guidance for Imaging Systems

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11786206 B2, initially filed March 10, 2022) developed by Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Augmented reality guidance for imaging systems.”

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11792220 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by seven inventors David K Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Keith A. George, Fort Royal, Virginia; Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Rule-based network-threat detection.”

Systems and Methods for a Scalable Heterogeneous Network Orchestrator

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11792688 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2020) developed by four inventors Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Ravi Nathwani, Pune, India; and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for a scalable heterogeneous network orchestrator.”

X2 Brokering With Aggregation Optimization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11792870 B2, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Anupam Goyal, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; and Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India, for “X2 brokering with aggregation optimization.”

Apparatus and Method for Applying Self-Adhesive Seam Tapes to the Junctions of Waterproofing Membranes So as to Render Those Junctions Waterproof

JAEGER USA, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11787657 B2, initially filed Aug. 20, 2020) developed by Jennifer Marie Bernier, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for applying self-adhesive seam tapes to the junctions of waterproofing membranes so as to render those junctions waterproof.”

System and Method for Characterizing Bioreactor Fluids

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11788979 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2021) developed by four inventors David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; and David C. Nivens, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “System and method for characterizing bioreactor fluids.”

System and Method for Scaphoid Fixation

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11786283 B1, initially filed May 23, 2022) developed by three inventors Matthew C. DeWolf, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire; and Lance G. Warhold, Norwich, Vermont, for “System and method for scaphoid fixation.”

Methods of Manufacturing a Dandelion Latex Shoe Component

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11787084 B2, initially filed March 13, 2023) developed by Xiao Jun, Dongguan, China, for “Methods of manufacturing a dandelion latex shoe component.”

Configurable Electronic Warfare Radio Frequency Receiver

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11791855 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael A. Young, Nashua, New Hampshire; Anthony J. Crawford, Milford, New Hampshire; Christopher M. Alix, Barrington, New Hampshire; and Nathan Alix, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Configurable electronic warfare radio frequency receiver.”

Detector System Having Type of Laser Discrimination

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11791604 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2023) developed by William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Detector system having type of laser discrimination.”

Systems for Generating, Customizing, and Automatedly E-Mailing a Request for Quotation for Fabricating a Computer-Modeled Structure From Within a CAD Program

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11790421 B2, initially filed May 4, 2021) developed by James L. Jacobs, II, Rye Beach, New Hampshire, and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Systems for generating, customizing, and automatedly e-mailing a request for quotation for fabricating a computer-modeled structure from within a CAD program.”

Devices and Methods for Excluding the Left Atrial Appendage

CONFORMAL MEDICAL, INC., Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11786256 B2, initially filed June 3, 2021) developed by seven inventors David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire; Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts; Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire; Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont; and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.”

Method and Apparatus for Process Optimization

ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11790299 B2, initially filed Oct. 1, 2019) developed by Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, and Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, for “Method and apparatus for process optimization.”

Seal Arrangement and Undersea High-Pressure Shaft Seal Cartridge for Underwater Vehicles

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11788627 B1, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by Michael Jo Bernazani, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Seal arrangement and undersea high-pressure shaft seal cartridge for underwater vehicles.”

Humidifier Filter

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1001990 S1, initially filed March 17, 2021) developed by James Knight, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Humidifier filter.”

Method for Producing a Casing for an Aircraft Turbine Engine

SAFRAN AEROSPACE COMPOSITES, Rochester, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11788434 B2, initially filed July 10, 2020) developed by five inventors Vincent Pascal Fiore, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Gatien Frisoni, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Foster Alexander Maxwell, Conway, New Hampshire; Steven Meserve, Ossipee, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey Steven Sherman, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Method for producing a casing for an aircraft turbine engine.”

Cryogenic Freezer

MVE BIOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS US, LLC, Brentwood, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 11788783 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2018) developed by three inventors John Corey, Melrose, New York; Keith Gustafson, Waleska, Georgia; and Buzz Bies, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Cryogenic freezer.”

Heating Elements Formed From a Sheet of a Material and Inputs and Methods for the Production of Atomizers

RAI STRATEGIC HOLDINGS, INC., Winston-Salem, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11785990 B2, initially filed June 15, 2018) developed by seven inventors John DePiano, Burlington, Massachusetts; David Smith, Needham, Massachusetts; Charles Jacob Novak, III, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Frank S. Silveira, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Michael Laine, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Robert Alden Metcalfe, Newburyport, Massachusetts; and John William Wolber, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Heating elements formed from a sheet of a material and inputs and methods for the production of atomizers.”

Adaptive Control for Reconfiguring a Regulator and/or a Charge Pump for a Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11791707 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2021) developed by three inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire; and David M. Giuliano, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Adaptive control for reconfiguring a regulator and/or a charge pump for a power converter.”

Switched-Capacitor Converter Configurations With Phase Switches and Stack Switches

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11791723 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2021) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Switched-capacitor converter configurations with phase switches and stack switches.”