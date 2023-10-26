After the floods, Montpelier takes a new look at removing dams

In mid-summer I wrote a piece called “With all the flooding, should we still be removing dams? Yup!“
Here’s a specific followup from SevenDays Vermont: How a long desire to remove four small dams on the Winooski River is getting a new push after the summer flooding. The story is here.
The barrier and tons of silt behind it significantly reduced the Winooski’s ability to carry floodwaters away when it mattered most, said Kassia Randzio, the development and operations director for the Vermont River Conservancy.
“This dam is not holding back water. It’s holding back dirt,” Randzio said