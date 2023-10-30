Even cross-country skiing needs snowmaking in New England

The New Hampshire town of Hanover, home to Dartmouth College, has always been a New England skiing hotbed. So it says something that a new Nordic (i.e., cross-country) ski area is going to have snowmaking.

The hotbeds are getting too hot to count on snow, I guess:

Tom Wells, owner of Royal Trail Works, who has spent decades building snowmaking systems for skiing spots all over the country, has been hard at work on the project all year. While the majority of his work has been at Alpine ski centers, in the last few years he has taken on more Nordic projects. The one at Oak Hill is Wells’ third.

“It’s just developing now,” Wells said during an interview at Oak Hill last week. “With climate change, it is the future.”