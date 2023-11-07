Biocontrol wasp shows promise against Emerald Ash Borer

A wasp-like critter from Russia’s far east that lays eggs on the larvae of Emerald Ash Borer, producing its own larvae that eat the EAB, is proving a pretty good biocontrol in Michigan.

A study from the US Forest Service (here) found:

Life table analysis showed that S. galinae alone reduced EAB’s net population growth rate by 35–55% across sites from 2018 to 2020. These results demonstrate that S. galinae has established an increasing population in Michigan and now plays a significant role in reducing EAB populations in the area.

Biocontrol will never (well, virtually never) wipe out a pest but they can knock it back to acceptable levels. Let’s hope that can happen with EAB.