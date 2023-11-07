Did N.H. have more electric vehicle chargers in 1915 than now?

A publication called Electric Vehicles from a century ago (before gas-powered cars killed them off) has been digitized online. A reader on reddit point to this map, showing New England charging stations in 1915:

I swear, New Hampshire looks better then than it does in 2023! OK, that’s an exaggeration, but it doe look better up north. A number of the charging stations were at municipal electric companies, in the days before regional utilitie had scarfed them all up.

Here’s the page itself: https://archive.org/details/electricvehicles61915chic/page/204/mode/2up?view=theater

The magazine is fascinating for the EV history-minded among you.