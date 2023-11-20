NH patents through Nov. 19

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 19.

Guided Munition Systems for Detecting Off-Axis Targets

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11815335 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2016) developed by three inventors Joseph D. Vasile, Nashua, New Hampshire; David J. Schorr, Austin, Texas; and James H. Steenson, Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Guided munition systems for detecting off-axis targets.”

Reinforced Structure Having Continuous Fiber Reinforced Elements and Method of Making Thereof

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11813806 B2, initially filed May 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany; Jens Jung, Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Martin Welsch, Henschtal, Germany, for “Reinforced structure having continuous fiber reinforced elements and method of making thereof.”

Pumping Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods Using Force Application Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11813427 B2, initially filed April 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Pumping fluid delivery systems and methods using force application assembly.”

Temperature Sensing of an Array From Temperature Dependent Properties of a PN Junction

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11815406 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by Joseph James Judkins, III, Sugar Land, Texas, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Temperature sensing of an array from temperature dependent properties of a PN junction.”

Advanced Cherenkov-Based Imaging Systems, Tools, and Methods of Feedback Control, Temporal Control Sequence Image Capture, and Quantification in High Resolution Dose Images

DOSEOPTICS LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11813482 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2022) developed by Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Advanced cherenkov-based imaging systems, tools, and methods of feedback control, temporal control sequence image capture, and quantification in high resolution dose images.”

Weapon Sight

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11815332 B2, initially filed March 16, 2022) developed by four inventors Trevor Eaton, South Hampton, New Hampshire; Tyler Rainaud, Nottingham, New Hampshire; Chris Bova, Barrington, New Hampshire; and Benjamin L. Froburg, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Weapon sight.”

Golf Shoe

SQAIRZ LLC, Windham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11812821 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2021) developed by Robert Winskowicz, Windham, New Hampshire, and Joseph Napurano, Natick, Massachusetts, for “Golf shoe.”

Motor Controller With Power Feedback Loop

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11817811 B2, initially filed March 12, 2019) developed by Yisong Lu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for “Motor controller with power feedback loop.”

Asymmetric and Symmetric Monomer Mixtures of Esters of Itaconic Acid and Corresponding Copolymers

ITACONIX CORPORATION, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11814475 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by Yvon Durant, Lee, New Hampshire, and Madeleine Eleanor Anderson, Deeside, United Kingdom, for “Asymmetric and symmetric monomer mixtures of esters of itaconic acid and corresponding copolymers.”

Methods for Quantitative and Enhanced-Contrast Molecular Medical Imaging Using Cross-Modality Correction for Differing Tracer Kinetics

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11813100 B2, initially filed Jan. 9, 2017) developed by three inventors Kenneth M. Tichauer, Chicago, Illinois; Scott C. Davis, Woodville, New Hampshire; and Brian William Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Methods for quantitative and enhanced-contrast molecular medical imaging using cross-modality correction for differing tracer kinetics.”

Three-Dimensional Printing With Supramolecular Templated Hydrogels

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11814527 B2, initially filed April 27, 2018) developed by four inventors Chenfeng Ke, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Pengfei Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Longyu Li, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Qianming Lin, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Three-dimensional printing with supramolecular templated hydrogels.”

Wheeled Cart

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1004893 S1, initially filed Nov. 29, 2021) developed by six inventors Robert P. Irwin, Natick, Massachusetts; Robert David Serra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jacob A. Siegel, Southborough, Massachusetts; Matthew Clark Webster, Lincoln, Rhode Island; David Wai-Man Wong, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Charles H. Wood, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Wheeled cart.”

Slide Clamp Assembly

CAREFUSION 303, INC., San Diego, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1004412 S1, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by three inventors Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Soon Yong Park, Cypress, California; and Jake Randolph Smith, Yorba Linda, California, for “Slide clamp assembly.”

Persistent Memory Adaptation

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11816354 B2, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Owen Martin, Hopedale, Massachusetts; Dustin Zentz, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Vladimir Desyatov, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Persistent memory adaptation.”

Anti-Cd25 for Tumour Specific Cell Depletion

CANCER RESEARCH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, London, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11814434 B2, initially filed March 13, 2019) developed by nine inventors Anne Goubier, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Pascal Merchiers, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Mark Brown, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; James Geoghegan, Lyme, New Hampshire; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Sergio Quezada, London, United Kingdom, for ”Anti-CD25 for tumour specific cell depletion.”

Yeast Expressing Glucoamylase With Enhanced Starch Hydrolysis

LALLEMAND HUNGARY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT LLC, Budapest, Hungary has been assigned a patent (No. US 11814629 B2, initially filed March 19, 2021) developed by Aaron Argyros, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alexandra-Elena Panaitiu, Enfield, New Hampshire, for “Yeast expressing glucoamylase with enhanced starch hydrolysis.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11814245 B2, initially filed June 3, 2022) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”