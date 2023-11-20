Rhode Island wind farm starts construction

Off the coast of Rhode Idland, Revolution Wind. a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource, has started building a 704 MW wind farm in Rhode Island Sound south of Point Judith. It will send power to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Quonset, R.I., is going to be a major shipping and manufacturing site for it. As CleanTechnica notes: “Quonset was home to the Navy’s Construction Battalion — the famous SeaBees who built ports and roads to support the war effort during World War II. The Quonset hut portable shelter was created there.”

Unlike the Block Island wind farm in R.I., which has just five turbines and is barely a demonstration project, this will be a major power producer. Along with Vineyard Wind, which could start sending power to the grid next year, it demonstrates that offshore wind is finally – FINALLY! – showing up, about 10 years after Europe.

