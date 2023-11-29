New Hampshire’s snowmobile trails are awesome, even to non-fans

I’m no lover of snowmobiles – they’re a useful tool and have an important role to play in northern life, but like ATVs and pickup trucks they have been bulked up and oversold. They’ve become a plague of too-powerful, dangerous, smelly, noisy toys that ruin things for everybody around them. Go to a Route 2 gas station near a snowmobile trail on a winter Saturday afternoon – the fumes from those pollution machines will make you think you’re breathing in New Delhi.

Having said that, New Hampshire’s network of snowmobile trails is amazing. Roughly 7,000 miles of them run all over the state, a majority maintained by local volunteer clubs. It’s an impressive bit of community planning, development and action in a time when community action is disappearing.

