Clean Energy NH is taking a very NH-ish tack in fight over net metering

The advocacy group Clean Energy New Hampshire has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about attempts to roll back the state’s rules on net metering, the process that pays rooftop solar for excess power.

Obviously they took the state motto to heart because the campaign ignores environmental issues and shouts a term that is tossed around a lot here: “freedom”.

Case in point – the picture above is showing up in ads online as they try to generate public support for keeping the program as it is. The ads lead to their page about net metering (here).