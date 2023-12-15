The man who brought back our wild turkeys has died

IndepthNH, an independent online news organization, lists notable New Hampshire deaths each week. This is one of them listed today:

Theodore “Ted” W. Walski, 79, of Langdon, died Dec. 2, 2023. A U.S. Army veteran, he was well-known for his efforts as a state wildlife biologist to reintroduce wild turkeys into the state, which was one of his greatest achievements and one of the greatest wildlife success stories in the history of the state. His accomplishments were recognized by the department and the commission in 2016 when he was awarded the Ellis R. Hatch Jr. Commission Award of Excellence. He worked for the N.H. Fish & Game Department for more than 47 years, retiring at age 76. A memorial service is planned for Jan. 6 in Marlow. (Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes)

I interviewed Walski a couple of times over the years. He wasn’t the liveliest of interviews – he struck me as one of the outdoor workers who wasn’t interested in much except his outdoor work. Talking to media was way down his list of favorite activities.