Town of Hanover has been buying its power for a decade

I didn’t realize tht the town of Hanover has been ubying its own electric supply for a decade. The Valley News has a story about the practice, which ended when it joined the community-power coalition, which allows lots of towns to do the same thing.

Kulbacki described the process as “buying real-time power.” The price “bounces around a lot,” he said, fluctuating based on demand and what energy is into the market — a power plant that gets turned on, for example, or a spike in available solar.

Purchasing it for the town himself meant that he could take advantage of opportune moments in the market, in comparison to a utility, which purchases power for its customers at a fixed price for a long period of time. It also meant he had to constantly be on alert for spikes and dips.