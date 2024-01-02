Announcing the goofiest proposed bill in NH (although I could easily have missed some goofiness)

When I posted on reddit that two bills seeking to get NH to use gold and silver as currency were the dumbest proposed bills in the New Hampshire legislature this year, I was pointed to this gem (HB1700):

AN ACT prohibiting the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition. SPONSORS: Rep. Gerhard, Merr. 25; Rep. Potenza, Straf. 19 COMMITTEE: Science, Technology and Energy

This seems to have plunged deep into the electromagnetic-conspiracy-theory world (not a world you want to be in) – but New Hampshire does have a history of laws about weather modification as I have noted a few times, most recently in 2021 (column is here)