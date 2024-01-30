Those fake Biden calls came from an AI startup

Kevin Landrigan in the Union-Leader reports:

Fake robocalls that appropriated the voice of President Joe Biden to encourage New Hampshire voters to stay away from the polls have been traced to ElevenLabs, a successful startup company in the field of artificial intelligence. Officials at the company said they suspended the account of an unidentified user who created these calls, which were placed to some Democrats the weekend before the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

