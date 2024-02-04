Vertical-solar-panel project amid vegetables, saffron in Vt.

In South Burlingtin, Vt., this year they’re building a vertical agrovoltaics array on 3.7 acres, with 3 rows of vertical solar panels with 30 feet gap between, with cultivation of vegetables and saffron between the rows. Not a big array – 50 kw – but interesting.

The idea of standing bifacial solar panels upright, fasting east-west so they create power in the morning and evening but not around noon, is really interesting. It would help alleviate the “duck curve” and allows other uses of land. Here’s a CleanEnergy story about them from 2022.