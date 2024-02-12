NH patents through Feb. 11

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 11.

Fluid Administration Apparatus Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1013864 S1, initially filed Aug. 26, 2021) developed by Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Fluid administration apparatus assembly.”

Methods and Systems for Eyes-Free Text Entry

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11893164 B2, initially filed Oct. 16, 2020) developed by four inventors Zheer Xu, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Jun Gong, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Xiaojun Bi, Syosset, New York; and Xing-Dong Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for eyes-free text entry.”

Optimization of Yeast Host Cells for the Production of Heterologous Proteins

LALLEMAND USA, INC., Pembroke, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11891641 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Michelle Oeser, Croydon, New Hampshire; Janet Fisher, Ossipee, New Hampshire; and Aaron Argyros, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Optimization of yeast host cells for the production of heterologous proteins.”

OpenRAN Networking Infrastructure

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11895529 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2022) developed by six inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Fernando Cerioni, Clinton, Massachusetts; and Arun Prasath, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for ”OpenRAN networking infrastructure.”

Systems and Methods for Determining Characteristics of a Workpiece in a Plasma Arc Processing System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11890693 B2, initially filed March 18, 2021) developed by eight inventors John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire; Jeff Ortakales, Newbury, New Hampshire; Mirko Milaneschi, Follonica, Italy; Dana Labrecque, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Norman LeBlanc, Claremont, New Hampshire; Richard Glen Robinson, Canaan, New Hampshire; Brett A. Hansen, Mapleton, Utah; and Georgios E. Gkatzimas, Salonika, Greece, for “Systems and methods for determining characteristics of a workpiece in a plasma arc processing system.”

Reduced Area Magnetic Field Sensor Topology

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11892524 B1, initially filed Oct. 13, 2022) developed by three inventors Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Octavio H. Alpago, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Franco Noel Martin Pirchio, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Reduced area magnetic field sensor topology.”

Nipah Virus Immunogens and Their Use

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11890339 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by five inventors Barney Graham, Rockville, Maryland; Rebecca Loomis, Bethesda, Maryland; Guillaume Stewart-Jones, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John Mascola, Rockville, Maryland; and Jason McLellan, Austin, Texas, for ”Nipah virus immunogens and their use.”

Male Touch Fastener Elements

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11889903 B1, initially filed May 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Antoli Fauria Torrent, Mataro, Spain; Luis Parellada Armela, Palafrugell, Spain; Emili Pubill Piera, Mataro, Spain; and James L Tardiff, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Male touch fastener elements.”

Rapid Data Transfer Sensor Arrays

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894844 B1, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by Matthew Hein, Dallas, Texas, for “Rapid data transfer sensor arrays.”

Hemodialysis System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11890403 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by eight inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Brett A. Rudolf, Hooksett, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts; Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; and Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, for ”Hemodialysis system.”

Method and System for Shape-Memory Alloy Wire Control

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11890448 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2021) developed by four inventors Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for shape-memory alloy wire control.”

Split Ring Resonator Antenna Adapted for Use in Wirelessly Controlled Medical Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894609 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Split ring resonator antenna adapted for use in wirelessly controlled medical device.”

Apparatuses, Methods, and Software for Secure Short-Range Wireless Communication

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894920 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Timothy J. Pierson, Hanover, Vermont; Ronald Peterson, Brattleboro, Vermont; and David F. Kotz, Brattleboro, Vermont, for “Apparatuses, methods, and software for secure short-range wireless communication.”

Hermetically Sealed Electronics Module With Enhanced Cooling of Core Integrated Circuit

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894286 B2, initially filed June 13, 2019) developed by three inventors Keith K Sturcken, Nokesville, Virginia; Kenneth J. Cross, Manassas, Virginia; and Michael J. O’Connor, Manassas Park, Virginia, for “Hermetically sealed electronics module with enhanced cooling of core integrated circuit.”

Precision-Preserving Qubit Reduction Based on Spatial Symmetries in Fermionic Systems

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894107 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2019) developed by six inventors Kanav Setia, Hanover, New Hampshire; Sergey Bravyi, Ossining, New York; Antonio Mezzacapo, Westchester, New York; Richard Chen, Mount Kisco, New York; Marco Pistoia, Amawalk, New York; and Julia Elizabeth Rice, Sunnyvale, California, for “Precision-preserving qubit reduction based on spatial symmetries in fermionic systems.”

Sample and Reagent Containers With Anti-Vacuum Feature

INTEGRA BIOSCIENCES AG, Zizers, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11890619 B2, initially filed May 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Terrence Kelly, Lowell, Massachusetts; Jonathan Harkins, Bedford, New Hampshire; George Kalmakis, Gloucester, Massachusetts; and Gary Nelson, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Sample and reagent containers with anti-vacuum feature.”

User Plane Function (UPF) Load Balancing Based on Special Considerations for Low Latency Traffic

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11895536 B2, initially filed March 3, 2023) developed by five inventors Mehdi Alasti, Reston, Virginia; Kazi Bashir, Lewisville, Texas; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Ashish Bansal, Frisco, Texas; and Siddhartha Chenumolu, Broadlands, Virginia, for “User plane function (UPF) load balancing based on special considerations for low latency traffic.”

Dieless Crimp Head With Positioning Devices for Crimp Connectors

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894648 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by Cameron Michael-Daniel Torrey, Lancaster, New Hampshire, for ”Dieless crimp head with positioning devices for crimp connectors.”

Headphone Interaction With Media Playback System

SONOS, INC., Santa Barbara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11895457 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by Eric Clayton, Concord, Massachusetts, and Charles Alessi, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Headphone interaction with media playback system.”

Method for Coating a Valve Assembly With a Two Layer Antimicrobial Anticorrosion Coating

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11892117 B1, initially filed Oct. 29, 2020) developed by Peter J. Bertagna, Moultonborough, New Hampshire, for “Method for coating a valve assembly with a two layer antimicrobial anticorrosion coating.”

Indole Compounds and Their Use

ARIAGEN, INC., Manlo Park, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11891386 B2, initially filed Aug. 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Peter Colabuono, Half Moon Bay, California; Graham Johnson, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; David Douglas Manning, Orchard Park, New York; and Mark Allan Wolf, Williamsville, New York, for ”Indole compounds and their use.”

Systems and Methods Improving Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Image Resolution Using K-Linearization (KL) and Dispersion Correction (DC)

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11892291 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2022) developed by Chih-Hao Liu, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Steven M. Stromski, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods improving optical coherence tomography (OCT) image resolution using k-linearization (KL) and dispersion correction (DC).”

Efficient Update Mechanism in IoT Event Driven Architectures

JOHNSON CONTROLS TYCO IP HOLDINGS LLP, Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11895196 B1, initially filed April 21, 2023) developed by Rolando Herrero, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Efficient update mechanism in IoT event driven architectures.”

Code for Patient Care Device Configuration

BAXTER CORPORATION ENGLEWOOD, Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11894149 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by Dennis I. Schneider, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Code for patient care device configuration.”