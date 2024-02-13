Another bad feeback of climate change: Stronger hurricanes reduce forest carbon sequestration

From a short article in Northern Woodlands:
The average hurricane downs 5 to 10 percent of aboveground forest carbon across the region, but modeled future increases in hurricane strength increase this percentage, even unprecedently inland and northward into Vermont and Maine,” he said while presenting at the Ecological Society of America annual meeting in Portland, Oregon, in August. As fallen trees decompose, they emit carbon into the atmosphere. “Each hurricane wipes out 10 years of forest carbon sequestration. If hurricanes become more frequent and/or intense, the ability for these forests to serve as a carbon sink may be jeopardized,” Tumber-Dávila added.
https://northernwoodlands.org/discoveries/future-carbon-offsets