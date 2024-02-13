Much-debated biomass power plant files for bankruptcy

The Burgess Power Plant in Berlin, which has been at the center of a long debate over whether New Hampshire should subsidize plants that burn wood to produce power, has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it says Eversource isn’t paying it for power. It says business operations and energy generation will continue during the “restructuring process,” which is bankruptcy-talk for shuffling your debts.

This is a long and convoluted story involving politics, logging industry economics, climate goals and North Country culture. I haven’t been covering it and so I’m not quite sure what the latest move means. For what it’s worth, here’s the gist of the press release: