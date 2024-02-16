The glamour of slide rules

I came of age just as calculators began to displace slide rules. I learned how to use one for simple arithmetic but even my gray-haired math teacher admitted it was more as a fun trick than a useful skill.

I’ve written a few times about New Hampshire members of the Oughtred Society, an organization of slide-rule fans whose website looks like it was built on Netscape, or maybe Lynx. And I have written about the world’s longest slide rule (320 feet!) built by students in Hudson. But I haven’t delved into the world of analog log-based calculating devices for a long time.

So I very much enjoyed this New York Times obituary of Walter Shawlee, who basically created slide-rule nostalgia in this country. It’s entertaining and worth a look: