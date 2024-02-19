NH patents through Feb. 18

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 18.

5G OpenRAN Controller

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903095 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2020) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts, for “5G OpenRAN controller.”

Apparatus and Control of a Single or Multiple Sources to Fire Countermeasure Expendables on an Aircraft

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11901893 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by three inventors Jason H. Branch, Round Rock, Texas; Karl P. Herb, Austin, Texas; and Danny L. Plemons, Austin, Texas, for “Apparatus and control of a single or multiple sources to fire countermeasure expendables on an aircraft.”

System and Method for Selection of Transmit Array

WAFER LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11902001 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2022) developed by Steven H. Blumenthal, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for selection of transmit array.”

Memory Disaggregation and Reallocation

DRUT TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11899606 B2, initially filed May 10, 2023) developed by Jitender Miglani, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Dileep Desai, San Jose, California, for “Memory disaggregation and reallocation.”

Methods and Systems for Efficient Virtualization of Inline Transparent Computer Networking Devices

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11902240 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Richard Goodwin, York, Maine; Paul Sprague, North Berwick, Maine; Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient virtualization of inline transparent computer networking devices.”

Methods and Systems for Prevention of Attacks Associated With the Domain Name System

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11902250 B2, initially filed April 1, 2021) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; and Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Methods and systems for prevention of attacks associated with the domain name system.”

Toe Cap for a Skate

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1014682 S1, initially filed July 23, 2019) developed by three inventors Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada; Jason Clarke, Ottawa, Canada; and Raymond Boissonneault, St-Hippolyte, Canada, for “Toe cap for a skate.”

Chest Drainage Systems and Methods

ATRIUM MEDICAL CORPORATION, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11896755 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by six inventors James Croteau, Brookline, New Hampshire; Theodore Karwoski, Naples, Florida; Joanne Krawczyk, Dunstable, Massachusetts; Marc Larochelle, Bedford, New Hampshire; Patrick Lee, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Nicholas Want, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Chest drainage systems and methods.”

Single-Chain Polymer-Based Target Receptors for Use in Electrochemical Detection of Target Analytes

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11899012 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2023) developed by three inventors Edward Song, Durham, New Hampshire; William Rudolf Seitz, Durham, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey M. Halpern, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Single-chain polymer-based target receptors for use in electrochemical detection of target analytes.”

Rack Holder

PITCO FRIALATOR, INC., Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11896165 B2, initially filed April 16, 2019) developed by four inventors Steven Savage, Concord, New Hampshire; Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Steven Gallerani, Northwood, New Hampshire, for “Rack holder.”

Delay Compensated Analog Beam Forming Network

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11901977 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2022) developed by Tareef Al-Mahdawi, Escondido, California, for “Delay compensated analog beam forming network.”

Telescoping Handle

Two inventors, Margaret B. Bradley, Belgrade, Maine, and Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11897533 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) for “Telescoping handle.”

Communications Methods and Apparatus for Dynamic Detection and/or Mitigation of Threats and/or Anomalies

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11902311 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2022) developed by six inventors Sridhar Kuppanna, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dilnawaj Ahmed, Groton, Massachusetts; Shaun Jaikarran Bharrat, Edison, New Jersey; Timothy R. Thornton, Brick, New Jersey; Justin Hart, Purton, United Kingdom; and Kevin Riley, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “Communications methods and apparatus for dynamic detection and/or mitigation of threats and/or anomalies.”

Data Packet Prioritization in Multiplexed Sessions

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11902168 B2, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by four inventors Vincent Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire; Oleg Bessonov, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Hendrikus G. P. Bosch, Netherlands, Netherlands, for “Data packet prioritization in multiplexed sessions.”

Surgical Mesh Implants Containing Poly(butylene Succinate) and Copolymers Thereof

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11896734 B2, initially filed March 1, 2019) developed by three inventors Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Surgical mesh implants containing poly(butylene succinate) and copolymers thereof.”

Razor

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1014847 S1, initially filed May 25, 2021) developed by six inventors Matthew Michael Long, Methuen, Massachusetts; Michael Sullivan, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Michael Mitrou, Windham, New Hampshire; Michael Hal Bruno, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jonathon Albert Riehle, Brighton, Massachusetts; and Rory Frederick Wellington McGarry, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Razor.”

Multi-Container Filling Machine Technologies

ABC FILLERS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11897747 B1, initially filed March 26, 2020) developed by Joseph A DiCarlo, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Multi-container filling machine technologies.”

Semi-Automatic Communication Network Microsegmentation

ZSCALER, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11902332 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2023) developed by twenty-one inventors Peter Smith, Acton, Massachusetts; Aparna Ayikkara, Brookline, New Hampshire; Omar Baba, Winchester, Massachusetts; Daniel Einspanjer, Salem, New Hampshire; Anthony Gelsomini, Westwood, Massachusetts; Thomas C. Hickman, Hollis, New Hampshire; Peter Kahn, Southborough, Massachusetts; Thomas Evan Keiser, Jr., Boston, Massachusetts; Andriy Kochura, North Andover, Massachusetts; Nikitha Koppu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Scott Laplante, Bedford, New Hampshire; Xing Li, Burlington, Massachusetts; Raymond Brian Liu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Sean Lutner, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Michael J. Melson, Arlington, Massachusetts; Peter Nahas, Watertown, Massachusetts; John O’Neil, Watertown, Massachusetts; Herman Parfenov, Andover, Massachusetts; Joseph Riopel, Worcester, Massachusetts; Suji Suresh, Westford, Massachusetts; and Harry Sverdlove, North Reading, Massachusetts, for “Semi-automatic communication network microsegmentation.”