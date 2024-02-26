NH patents through Feb. 25

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 25.

Snap to Grid Bracket for a Sprinlker Support Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11906090 B2, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Snap to grid bracket for a sprinlker support assembly.”

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11906988 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Salisbury, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire; Felix Winkler, Oakland, California; and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

Fluid Ejection Devices

FUJIFILM DIMATIX, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11904610 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, and Darren Imai, Los Gatos, California, for “Fluid ejection devices.”

Prioritized Connectivity Service Based on Geography Using HNG

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11910294 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2020) developed by Ketan Supanekar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Prioritized connectivity service based on geography using HNG.”

Reconfigurable Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Data Path Transport to Remote Computing Assets

DRUT TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11907151 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Jitender Miglani, Hollis, New Hampshire; Will Ferry, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; and Dileep Desai, San Jose, California, for “Reconfigurable peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) data path transport to remote computing assets.”

Multi Cloud Connectivity Software Fabric for Autonomous Networks

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11909833 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Multi cloud connectivity software fabric for autonomous networks.”

Endoscope for Imaging in Nonvisible Light

PSIP2 LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903557 B2, initially filed April 30, 2020) developed by Bryan Lord, Bedford, New Hampshire, and John M. Cronk, Strafford, New Hampshire, for “Endoscope for imaging in nonvisible light.”

Toe Cap for Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1014943 S1, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, and Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Toe cap for footwear.”

Reagents for Electrochemical Test Strips

AGAMATRIX, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11905547 B2, initially filed Aug. 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Ian Harding, Somerset, United Kingdom; Mary Y. Lee, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; and Sandie Tan, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Reagents for electrochemical test strips.”

Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites to Overcome Latency

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11909507 B2, initially filed March 25, 2022) developed by David Cooke, Melbourne, Australia, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Using low earth orbit satellites to overcome latency.”

Easily Removable Pessary Device

REIA, LLC, Lyme, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903869 B2, initially filed March 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Kaitlin E. Maier, Darien, Connecticut; Ariana M. Sopher, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Meegan P. Daigler, Portland, Maine, for “Easily removable pessary device.”

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11904134 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

OpenRAN Solution Suite

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11910303 B2, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “OpenRAN solution suite.”

Trapeze Hanger Brace Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11905709 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by three inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island; and Gregory Joseph Shaughnessy, Redlands, California, for “Trapeze hanger brace assembly.”

Cylinder for a Liquid Jet Pump With Multi-Functional Interfacing Longitudinal Ends

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11904494 B2, initially filed March 29, 2021) developed by David Osterhouse, New Brighton, Minnesota, for “Cylinder for a liquid jet pump with multi-functional interfacing longitudinal ends.”

Systems, Methods, and Non-Transitory Computer-Readable Media for Secure Individual Identification

MASTERCARD INTERNATIONAL INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11907404 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by Raman Narayanswamy, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Przemek Praszczalek, Irvington, New York, for “Systems, methods, and non-transitory computer-readable media for secure individual identification.”

Method to Detect Back-Feed and Mis-Wiring Events by a UPS System

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IT CORPORATION, Foxboro, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11909258 B2, initially filed March 18, 2022) developed by seven inventors Kenneth A. Colby, Jr., Hollis, New Hampshire; Wei-Hsiang Lin, Shanghai, China; Venkatraman Chennakesavan, Groton, Massachusetts; Eyob Demissie, Westford, Massachusetts; Luka Petrovic, North Billerica, Massachusetts; Himamshu V Prasad, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Yu Zhang, Shanghai, China, for “Method to detect back-feed and mis-wiring events by a UPS system.”

Systems and Methods for Providing Error Correction and Management in a Mobile-Based Crowdsourcing Platform

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Wenham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11910274 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2020) developed by three inventors Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire; and B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing error correction and management in a mobile-based crowdsourcing platform.”

Implants Assembled From Skeletal Polyhedron Unit Cells, Coiled Unit Cells or Mesh Unit Cells

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11903815 B2, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by three inventors Skander Limem, Melrose, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Implants assembled from skeletal polyhedron unit cells, coiled unit cells or mesh unit cells.”