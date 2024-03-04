Science on Tap: Sharing cities with pollinators

The SEE Science Center is holding a Science on Tap discussion on Tuesday, March 12. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. 2023-2024 is the eleventh season of Science on Tap

On March 12 the topic will be: Sharing our Cities with Pollinators. Panelists will include: Willa Coroka, Project Implementation Specialist NH Audubon and Stacy Scaccia, master gardener, consultant, Blooms Garden Consulting.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and Function Room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00 pm, the discussion begins at 6:00 pm. Food and drink can be purchased.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/