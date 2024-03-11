It wasn’t just us who had a lousy winter

From Axios (story is here):
The Lower 48 states just experienced their warmest winter on record this year, with extreme temperature departures from average observed across the northern tier of the country, according to new NOAA data.
According to NOAA, some of the typically coldest states in the country saw record-setting warmth: North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.
And remember – this may be the coldest winter you’ll experience for the rest of your life.