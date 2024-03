NH has passed an interesting data-privacy law

New Hampshire Bulletin has a overview of a new data-privacy law in New Hampshire, with details on how it works and who it applies to when it kicks in, next yearr.

Senate Bill 255, which takes effect in January 2025, allows New Hampshire customers to take action to prevent their data from being stored by companies and businesses and gives them tools to remove or amend that data.

