NH patents through March 17

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 17.

***

Multi-Channel Communications Antenna

ASTRONICS AEROSAT CORPORATION, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11929552 B2, initially filed July 18, 2017) developed by three inventors Frank J. Blanda, Nashua, New Hampshire; Eric W. Kratzenberg, Peterborough, New Hampshire; and Benjamin Geist McMahon, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Multi-channel communications antenna.”

***

System and Method for Intersection Management by an Autonomous Vehicle

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11927445 B2, initially filed March 26, 2021) developed by four inventors Praneeta Mallela, Manchester, New Hampshire; Aaditya Ravindran, Manchester, New Hampshire; Benjamin V. Hersh, Raymond, New Hampshire; and Boris Bidault, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for intersection management by an autonomous vehicle.”

***

System and Method for Real Time Control of an Autonomous Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11927457 B2, initially filed July 10, 2020) developed by seventeen inventors Dirk A. Van Der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Arunabh Mishra, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher J. Principe, Nahant, New Hampshire; Gregory J. Buitkus, Dracut, Massachusetts; Justin M. Whitney, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Raajitha Gummadi, Manchester, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Emily A. Carrigg, Weare, New Hampshire; Patrick Steele, Bedford, New Hampshire; Benjamin V. Hersh, Raymond, New Hampshire; Fnu G Siva Perumal, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Carrigg, Manchester, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Yashovardhan Chaturvedi, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Kartik Khanna, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for real time control of an autonomous device.”

***

Controlled Fluid Concentrator

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11925886 B2, initially filed May 15, 2018) developed by James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Controlled fluid concentrator.”

***

Magnetic Apparatus for Centering Caster Wheels

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11926175 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2020) developed by Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic apparatus for centering caster wheels.”

***

Press on Retaining Washer for Fasteners

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11927212 B2, initially filed March 31, 2022) developed by three inventors Michael R. Estridge, Austin, Texas; Mark J. Dube, McDade, Texas; and William J. Elliott, Kyle, Texas, for “Press on retaining washer for fasteners.”

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection for Encrypted Communications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11930029 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2023) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Douglas M. Disabello, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Rule-based network-threat detection for encrypted communications.”

***

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1017221 S1, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Denver, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Denver, Colorado, for “Sock.”

***

Focus Adjustment Technique for Thermal Lenses to Minimize Image Shift

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11927749 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2020) developed by three inventors Will R. Grigsby, Austin, Texas; Glen L. Francisco, Manor, Texas; and Matthew F. Kepler, Austin, Texas, for “Focus adjustment technique for thermal lenses to minimize image shift.”

***

Anion Exchange Membranes for Redox Flow Batteries

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11929533 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2018) developed by four inventors George Y. Gu, Andover, Massachusetts; Savvas Hadjikyriacou, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Michael J. Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire; and Simon P. Dukes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Anion exchange membranes for redox flow batteries.”

***

***

System, Method, and Computer Program Product for Consent Management

VISA INTERNATIONAL SERVICE ASSOCIATION, San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11928241 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2022) developed by eight inventors Kimberly E. Bella, Walnut Creek, California; Nirmal Kumar Baid, San Jose, California; Robert B. Hedges, Jr., Orford, New Hampshire; David Alan Henstock, San Francisco, California; Shashi Kumar Velur, Austin, Texas; Sonia Gupta, Pleasanton, California; Cindy Hong, Palo Alto, California; and Jonathan Twichell, Cedar Park, Texas, for “System, method, and computer program product for consent management.”

***

Conversational Interchange Optimization

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11928611 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2019) developed by four inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Liam S. Harpur, Dublin, Ireland; Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida, for “Conversational interchange optimization.”

***

HTTP/3 and HTTP/2 Connectivity Detection Using Parallel Probes for Preferred Protocol Selection

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11930069 B1, initially filed Feb. 28, 2023) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “HTTP/3 and HTTP/2 connectivity detection using parallel probes for preferred protocol selection.”

***

Footwear Upper

SR HOLDINGS, LLC, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1017214 S1, initially filed Nov. 23, 2022) developed by Anthony Travaglini, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Footwear upper.”

***

Multi-Function Adaptable Lift System

An inventor from Hudson, New Hampshire, Bala R. Vatti has been awarded a patent (No. US 11925597 B1, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) for “Multi-function adaptable lift system.”

***

Golf Ball Glass and Coaster Set

GEMSHO LLC, Moorhead, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1017322 S1, initially filed Dec. 7, 2021) developed by Tucker J. Richardson, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Sean W. Ambrosie, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Golf ball glass and coaster set.”

***

Rotary Electric Surgical Hammer Impact Tool

ZIMMER, INC., Warsaw, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 11925359 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Nitin Goyal, Mclean, Virginia, for “Rotary electric surgical hammer impact tool.”

***

Unified Policy Broker

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP, Spring, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11930047 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2021) developed by five inventors Mark A. Parenti, Milford, New Hampshire; Timothy M. Ireland, Westford, Massachusetts; Mathieu Riverin, Littleton, Massachusetts; Rajaseelan Manavalan, Fremont, California; and Uyen T. Chau, Roseville, California, for “Unified policy broker.”