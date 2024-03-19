Christian Science Monitor casts its eye on NH’s last coal-fired power plant

This blog has written about Merrimack Station, the coal-fired power plant in Bow, NH, on the banks of the Merrimack River, more times than I can count. And I can count really high!

But it’s good to get different perspectives, so here’s the Christian Science Monitor’s take on the subject – read it here.

There are no surprises – the plant is dying and nobody’s quite sure what to do next, although there are lots of hopeful ideas – but it’s a good overview.

The plant has been running for days at really low numbers (as you can see below in this morning’s snapshot from ISO-NE), far too small to be power production. I assume it is doing tests, trying to pass air-pollution standards that it has failed repeatedly, as I’ve reported.