Wind turbines in sight lower home values a little bit but the effect disappears

Researchers from Italy, Germany and UCal-Berkeley in the US looked at “The visual effect of wind turbines on property values” and found that it wasn’t much and went to zero before the mortgage is paid off:

We statistically estimate the impact of having at least one wind turbine within sight on home values, using data from more than 300 million home sales and 60,000 wind turbines in the United States from 1997 to 2020. We find robust evidence of a 1% drop of home values within a wind turbine’s viewshed. The effect is larger for homes closer to more wind turbines, but is no longer detectable by the end of the 20-y period covered by our data.

The study is here: https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309372121