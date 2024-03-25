NH patents through March 24

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 24.

***

Systems and Methods for Guiding Tissue Resection

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11931116 B2, initially filed July 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Richard J. Barth, Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire; and Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for guiding tissue resection.”

***

Real-Time Any-G SON

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11937142 B2, initially filed Oct. 1, 2021) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Michael Silva, East Sandwich, Massachusetts, for “Real-time any-G SON.”

***

Cargo Container Indicator

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1018616 S1, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by Sooshin Choi, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Spencer Winfield Trafton, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Cargo container indicator.”

***

Slide Clamp

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1018840 S1, initially filed Nov. 30, 2022) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Slide clamp.”

***

Method, Apparatus, and System for Enhanced Oil and Gas Recovery With Super Focused Heat

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11933152 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2022) developed by James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for “Method, apparatus, and system for enhanced oil and gas recovery with super focused heat.”

***

Display Screen With a Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1018568 S1, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by five inventors Amanda Boston, North Berwick, Maine; Sandhya Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts; Caitlin Reardon, Dover, New Hampshire; Leonardo Gil, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Nikki Mintrasak, Brooklyn, New York, for “Display screen with a graphical user interface.”

***

Quantum Interferometer With Improved Entangled Photon Identification

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11933608 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Quantum interferometer with improved entangled photon identification.”

***

Exhaust Demand Control System and Methods

MEASURED AIR PERFORMANCE, LLC, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11933508 B2, initially filed May 24, 2023) developed by Eric Desrochers, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Exhaust demand control system and methods.”

***

Randomized SPI for Distributed IPsec

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11936620 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2020) developed by Ayan Chattopadhyay, Bangalore, India, and Vikram Menon, Bangalore, India, for “Randomized SPI for distributed IPsec.”

***

Protective Gear

CASCADE MAVERIK LACROSSE, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11930869 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2020) developed by three inventors Holly Dianne Leone, Syracuse, New York; David Winthrop Fream, Newfields, New Hampshire; and Ian Hefflefinger, Syracuse, New York, for “Protective gear.”

***

Optical System for Improved Reliability and Performance

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11933669 B2, initially filed Feb. 16, 2022) developed by three inventors Stephen A. Marshall, Portland, Oregon; Logan G. Stewart, Portland, Oregon; and Michael Munroe, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Optical system for improved reliability and performance.”

***

Method and Device for Evaluating the System Assets of a Communication Network

RISC NETWORKS, LLC, Asheville, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11936536 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by Jeremy Lynn Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Gregory Evan Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Method and device for evaluating the system assets of a communication network.”

***

Systems and Methods Including User Authentication

ORCHID SOUND TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Stamford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11934508 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2021) developed by four inventors John N. Irwin, III, Greenwich, Connecticut; Priscilla Babb, Walnut, California; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods including user authentication.”

***

Devices and Methods for Placing a Gastrointestinal Device

MORPHIC MEDICAL, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11931279 B2, initially filed Nov. 24, 2020) developed by three inventors James Loper, Wales, Massachusetts; Ryan Hanlon, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Andres Chamorro, III, Ashland, Massachusetts, for “Devices and methods for placing a gastrointestinal device.”

***

RAD51 Inhibitors

CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11932636 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Jean-Marc Lapierre, Pelham, New Hampshire; Casey Cameron McComas, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and Joseph Vacca, Telford, Pennsylvania, for ”RAD51 inhibitors.”

***

Helmet Accessory Mounting System

GENTEX CORPORATION, Simpson, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11930879 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2022) developed by six inventors Michael Lawrence Franzino, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stephen Bourque, Littleton, Massachusetts; Scott W. James, Epping, New Hampshire; Daniel Berry, Rochester, New Hampshire; Ross Fade Barber, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Zoltan S. Brutler, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Helmet accessory mounting system.”

***

Sub-Threshold Addressing and Erasing in a Magneto-Electrophoretic Writing Medium

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11934593 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2023) developed by nine inventors Crystal Nguyen, Bedford, Massachusetts; Evan Griffith, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Seth J. Bishop, Framingham, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Kosta Ladavac, Somerville, Massachusetts; Andrew A. Drabek, Belmont, Massachusetts; Sunil Krishna Sainis, Melrose, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; and Samantha Morrill, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Sub-threshold addressing and erasing in a magneto-electrophoretic writing medium.”