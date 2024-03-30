80% carbon-free electricity in New England on Sunday

At noon on Sunday, ISO-New England reported that electricity being used in the six states came from these sources:

Rooftop solar: 5964 MW (estimated, since it’s behind the meter)

Nuclear: 3361 MW

Fossil gas: 2331 MW

Utility solar and wind: 1765 MW

Burning waste (wood, trash, landfill methane): 600 MW

Other (coal, oil): 6 MW

That means that of 13,801 MW total consumption, 11,090 MW or 80% was releasing no greenhouse gas at all. Hooray!

Sunday is a low usage day and it was cool, breezy and sunny, perfect for wind and solar production. This means virtually any other hour of the past year hasn’t been as good in terms of emissions-free power. But the accomplishment is still worth celebrating, especially since as offshore wind cranks up and solar keeps being installed, we should be able to better this mark pretty soon.