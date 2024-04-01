NH startup is trying to re-invent the compressor (which would be a big deal)

It’s a long, long way from prototype to actual product that affects industry, but this startup in Peterborough (of all places) has a plausible-sounding technology in the form of a heat pump turbocompressor “that can replace conventional turbocompressors used in any machinery that creates cooling, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers, freezers and air conditioners, in both buildings and in vehicles.”

A better compressor would be a very big deal.

The full story from the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript is here.