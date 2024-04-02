Maine could be the Saudi Arabia of seaweed in cow feed

UNH researchers found a lot of interest among dairy farmers in Maine t supplementing feed with seaweed to reduce their herd’s methane emissions from burps (about 14% reduction). Its combination of small dairy farms open to organic markets and an existing seaweed-farming industry that’s pretty robust by modern standards makes it a very suitable target. You can read the study here.

UNH wrote an article about the researcher, which included an important caveat at the bottom: