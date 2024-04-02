NH patents through March 31

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 31.

Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method and Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939237 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2020) developed by eight inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire; Stanley B. Smith, III, Raymond, New Hampshire; and Stephen M. Ent, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Water vapor distillation apparatus, method and systems.”

System and Method for Transferring Tissue

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939564 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by three inventors Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dane C. Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “System and method for transferring tissue.”

Method and Apparatus for Medical Imaging Using Differencing of Multiple Fluorophores

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11937951 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by seven inventors Kenneth Tichauer, Chicago, Illinois; Robert W. Holt, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada; Pablo Valdes, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for medical imaging using differencing of multiple fluorophores.”

Clock Synchronization for High Speed Asynchronous Serial Interfaces

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11943728 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2021) developed by Garry Z Gu, Manalapan, New Jersey, for “Clock synchronization for high speed asynchronous serial interfaces.”

Machine Learning Comparison of Receipts and Invoices

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11941064 B1, initially filed Feb. 5, 2021) developed by five inventors Anne Baron, Ansonia, Connecticut; John Canneto, Rye, New York; Michael Marcinelli, North Andover, Massachusetts; Jonathan Hewitt, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Cobie Chin, Center Conway, New Hampshire, for “Machine learning comparison of receipts and invoices.”

Controlling Multiple Eversion-Based Actuators

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939995 B1, initially filed Jan. 23, 2023) developed by Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “Controlling multiple eversion-based actuators.”

PHY Error Indication Messaging

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11943050 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Mudassar Khan, Pune, India; Ajay Sharma, Pune, India; and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India, for “PHY error indication messaging.”

Three-Phase BLDC Motor Driver/Controller Having Diagnostic Signal Processing

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11942831 B2, initially filed July 22, 2020) developed by Ryan J. Metivier, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Daniel Jacques, Jefferson, Massachusetts, for “Three-phase BLDC motor driver/controller having diagnostic signal processing.”

System and Method for Creating Tissue

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939566 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by nineteen inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire; Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Matthew Ware, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Richard E. Gautney, Manchester, New Hampshire; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dane Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Thomas J. Bollenbach, Canton, Massachusetts; Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Stuart A. Jacobson, Lexington, Massachusetts; and John F. Mannisto, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System and method for creating tissue.”

Rapidly Cooling Food and Drinks

COLDSNAP, CORP., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939144 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2023) developed by six inventors Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts; Robert Devaney, Auburndale, Massachusetts; John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kevin Stillerman, Medford, Massachusetts; and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Rapidly cooling food and drinks.”

Electrochemical-Based Purification of Electrolyte Solutions, and Related Systems and Methods

LARGO CLEAN ENERGY CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11942669 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2022) developed by Joseph T. Sullivan, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Electrochemical-based purification of electrolyte solutions, and related systems and methods.”

Thermal Compensation Insulation for Separation of Heating and Cooling Elements in Manufacturing Systems

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11938540 B2, initially filed June 15, 2021) developed by eight inventors Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Andrew J. Bayramian, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Yiyu Shen, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Drew W. Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Robbert van der Bijl, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Susanne Kras, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Joseph Gillespie, Boxford, Massachusetts, for “Thermal compensation insulation for separation of heating and cooling elements in manufacturing systems.”

Level Shifter for Power Applications

PSEMI CORPORATION, LLC, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11942859 B2, initially filed June 26, 2020) developed by Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Level shifter for power applications.”

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939161 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2022) developed by nine inventors Forrest Buzan, Dunstable, Massachusetts; Michael Cyrulik, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Aria Reynolds, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jason S. Sirois, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Larry Sweet, Atlanta, Georgia; Edward A. MacDonald, Somerville, Massachusetts; Taylor A. Apgar, Boston, Massachusetts; Timothy Perrault, Ipswich, Massachusetts; and Stephen C. Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Automated storage and retrieval system.”

Transparent Conductive Circuit

CHASM ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC., Canton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11943865 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2019) developed by four inventors Richard P. Heroux, Seekonk, Massachusetts; Timothy Alan Turner, Pelham, New Hampshire; David Joseph Arthur, Norwood, Massachusetts; and Sean Patrick Arthur, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Transparent conductive circuit.”

Antibody Variable Domains Targeting the NKG2D Receptor

DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11939384 B1, initially filed Nov. 3, 2023) developed by six inventors Gregory P. Chang, Medford, Massachusetts; Ann F. Cheung, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; William Haney, Wayland, Massachusetts; Bradley M. Lunde, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Antibody variable domains targeting the NKG2D receptor.”

Apparatus and Method for Detection of Line to Neutral Back-Feed Voltage

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 11942816 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by Curtis W. Crittenden, Milton, New Hampshire, and Carl Oppenheimer, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for detection of line to neutral back-feed voltage.”

Silver Sintering Preparation and the Use Thereof for the Connecting of Electronic Components

HERAEUS DEUTSCHLAND GMBH & CO. KG, Hanau, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 11938543 B2, initially filed April 9, 2021) developed by three inventors Ly M. Chew, Bruchkobel, Germany; Gregory Berube, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Seigi Suh, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, for “Silver sintering preparation and the use thereof for the connecting of electronic components.”

Systems and Methods for Measuring Radiated Thermal Energy During an Additive Manufacturing Operation

DIVERGENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11938560 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by seven inventors R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana; Lars Jacquemetton, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Glenn Wikle, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire; Darren Beckett, Corrales, New Mexico; and Alberto M. Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico, for “Systems and methods for measuring radiated thermal energy during an additive manufacturing operation.”

Particle-Based Multi-Layer Therapeutic Delivery Device and Method

PRIVO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Peabody, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11938228 B2, initially filed Jan. 7, 2019) developed by four inventors Manijeh Nazari Goldberg, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Brandon LaPorte, Methuen, Massachusetts; Aaron Manzi, Atkinson, New Hampshire; and Amritpreet Birdi, Peabody, Massachusetts, for “Particle-based multi-layer therapeutic delivery device and method.”

Food Allergen Detection Device and Methods of Use Thereof

AMULET, INC., Madison, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11940403 B2, initially filed May 1, 2018) developed by eight inventors Srikanth Rao Agnihotra, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Madanodaya Sundhoro, Lowell, Massachusetts; Brent Amberger, Dracut, Massachusetts; Abigail Barnes, Madison, Wisconsin; Joseph Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire; Seung Hyuk Noh, Providence, Rhode Island; Jeanette Numbers, Providence, Rhode Island; and Elizabeth Soucy, Seattle, Washington, for “Food allergen detection device and methods of use thereof.”