NH needs EVs, cries a bunch of … wait, ski areas?

Interesting op-ed piece in the Concord Monitor, chastising New Hampshire’s leadfoot legislators for being so backward on establishing public charging sites for electric vehicles. It’s from folks involved in the state’s ski industry and the pitch is entirely economic: “Tourists who drive EVs are avoiding us!”
EVs are often showcased as a critical solution to energy and climate issues facing the nation. However, they are also tied directly to the heart of our economy. Regardless of where you stand on climate change or the continued use of fossil fuels, the numbers don’t lie and the trend lines are clear. If we want to protect our economy and keep the jobs and tourism dollars that so many of our communities and residents depend on, we need to act now.
https://www.concordmonitor.com/My-Turn-NH-cars-EV-tourism-skiing-54708529