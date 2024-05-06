A chance to Q&A Manchester airport’s director

On Thursday, May 9 at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire (alongside Manchester-Boston Regional Airport) Ted Kitchens, director of the airport, will give a talk and answer question about recent airfield developments plus effects of the global aviation industry. The presentation is free and open to the public.

What new airlines are coming to Manchester? What cities will they serve? How are cargo flights doing? What developments are planned around the airport? These questions and more will be part of an ‘Ask the Airport Director’ presentation on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry.