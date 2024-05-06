NH patents through May 5

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 5.

Process for Applying Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Sleeves

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11973377 B2, initially filed April 19, 2022) developed by three inventors Ralph Funck, Kaiserslautern, Germany; Jens Jung, Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Martin Welsch, Henschtal, Germany, for “Process for applying fiber-reinforced plastic sleeves.”

High Stability Ink Delivery Systems, and Associated Print Systems and Methods

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11970009 B2, initially filed April 12, 2021) developed by Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, and Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “High stability ink delivery systems, and associated print systems and methods.”

5G Native Architecture

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11974142 B2, initially filed June 3, 2022) developed by three inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; and Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom, for “5G native architecture.”

Signal Isolator Having Enhanced Creepage Characteristics

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11973008 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire; Shixi Louis Liu, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Signal isolator having enhanced creepage characteristics.”

Temperature Compensated MTJ-based Sensing Circuit for Measuring an External Magnetic Field

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11971463 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2021) developed by Anuraag Mohan, Fremont, California, and Robert Zucker, Half Moon Bay, California, for “Temperature compensated MTJ-based sensing circuit for measuring an external magnetic field.”

Base of a Plastic Container

ENVASES USA, INC., Amherst, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11970324 B2, initially filed June 6, 2022) developed by Matt Dauzvardis, Manhattan, Illinois, and Andrea Delgado Hernandez, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Base of a plastic container.”

Pre-Assembled Coupling Assemblies With Pipe Fitting

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11971120 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2021) developed by three inventors Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pre-assembled coupling assemblies with pipe fitting.”

Pet Mobility Carrier Assembly

WALKIN PETS INC., Amherst, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11969390 B2, initially filed March 13, 2019) developed by Mark C. Robinson, Amherst, New Hampshire, and James Jones, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Pet mobility carrier assembly.”

Auto-Encoders for Anomaly Detection in a Controller Area Network (CAN)

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11973769 B1, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by four inventors Vu T. Le, Chantilly, Virginia; Elena E. Novikova, Fairfax, Virginia; Matvey Yutin, Fairfax, Virginia; and Michael J. Weber, Warrenton, Virginia, for “Auto-encoders for anomaly detection in a controller area network (CAN).”

Configurable Variable-Length Shift Register Circuits

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11972154 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2022) developed by Matthew Hein, Dallas, Texas, for “Configurable variable-length shift register circuits.”

Additive Manufacturing of Aperture Fed Patch Antenna

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11969788 B1, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by five inventors Jean L. Kubwimana, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Jacob Tamasy, Nashua, New Hampshire; James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Matthew J. Ney, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Additive manufacturing of aperture fed patch antenna.”

DSP Encapsulation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11971845 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by six inventors David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia; Christopher N. Peters, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia; Umair Aslam, Dumfries, Virginia; Elizabeth J. Williams, Bristow, Virginia; and Angelica Sunga, Arlington, Virginia, for “DSP encapsulation.”

Evaporative Cooling for Transducer Array

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11971220 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2023) developed by Charles P. Wason, Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Evaporative cooling for transducer array.”

Chaff Dispensing Systems and Methods of Operation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11970270 B2, initially filed March 18, 2021) developed by Danny L. Plemons, Austin, Texas, and Mark J. Dube, McDade, Texas, for “Chaff dispensing systems and methods of operation.”

Method for Handling of an Inbound SCTP Packet at an SCTP Load Balancer and Tunneling Methodology

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11973822 B2, initially filed March 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Anoop Gupta, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; and Sanjay Harwani, Pune, India, for “Method for handling of an inbound SCTP packet at an SCTP load balancer and tunneling methodology.”

Catheter Extension With Integrated Circumferentially Sealing Securement Dressing

ONE IV SOLUTIONS, LLC, Dunnellon, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11969570 B2, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by Robert E. Helm, Jr., Rye Beach, New Hampshire, for “Catheter extension with integrated circumferentially sealing securement dressing.”

Solid State Circuit Breaker

RENU, INC., Carollton, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11973335 B1, initially filed June 11, 2020) developed by four inventors Jumie Yuventi, Sacramento, California; Bahman Sharifipour, Newington, New Hampshire; Liyang Zhang, Seattle, Washington; and Bruno Bambaren, Mountain View, California, for “Solid state circuit breaker.”

Methods and Devices for Haptic Communication

FACEBOOK, INC., Menlo Park, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11969554 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2020) developed by four inventors Zi Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire; John X. J. Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Frances Lau, San Jose, California; and Ali Israr, Fremont, California, for “Methods and devices for haptic communication.”

Systems and Methods for Manipulating Light From Ambient Light Sources

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11971551 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by five inventors Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, for “Systems and methods for manipulating light from ambient light sources.”

Hydrogen Fueling Systems and Methods

IVYS INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11971143 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Darryl Edward Pollica, Melrose, Massachusetts; Christopher John O’Brien, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Bryan Gordon, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Hydrogen fueling systems and methods.”

Skate Blade Sharpening System

VELASA SPORTS, INC., Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11969851 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2020) developed by four inventors Daniel A. Beaudet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Ivan D. Goryachev, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian Austin, Boston, Massachusetts; and Russell K. Layton, Jr., Acton, Massachusetts, for “Skate blade sharpening system.”

Recast Repetitive Messages

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11973595 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Paul R. Bastide, Ashland, Massachusetts; Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Robert E. Loredo, North Miami Beach, Florida, for “Recast repetitive messages.”