Plus 3 degrees F in a half-century, with no end in sight

New Hampshire warmed between 3 and 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit between 1970 and 2023, according to NOAA data. That’s more warming than the US on average but less than several states, including Massachusetts. Reports Climate Central (full report here):

Climate Central analyzed average annual temperature trends in 241 U.S. cities, 49 states (see Methodology), and the entire nation since 1970, finding that:

The contiguous U.S. is 2.6°F warmer today than it was in 1970, based on average temperatures. This is very close to the long-term average global warming limit of 2.7°F (1.5°C) that 196 countries, including the U.S., have agreed to pursue.

Some 187 cities (78% of 241 analyzed) have experienced at least 2°F of warming.

Many of the fastest-warming locations were in the Southwest — a region vulnerable to droughts and heat extremes, which are likely to worsen with climate change.