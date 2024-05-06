Science Cafe May 14: Cybersecurity Demystified

Science Cafe NH in Nashua will hold its monthly discussion-in-a-bar about cybersecurity on Tuesday, May 14. “Join us as we bring together a panel of experts from the realms of high-tech and law enforcement to shed light on the intricate workings of online security.”

The session is at Rambling House Food & Gathering, 57 Factory St,, Nashua, starting at 6:30 p.m.

It’s free but they ask you to reserve a seat at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-cafe-new-hampshire-cybersecurity-demystified-tickets-884295019207?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR24dDGcXfmDBtQlznBET9TzjQIpAcurJZCwL299IUyMm9lpilAY6p9Elqo_aem_Ae4iJjtGi0MRmBlVIsERa3Tb15aNROqNr4VnLUGM7tDhEvCIBL0UGNKAzThbl7_UkLLFywhnEheCiZi139eKj8IZ